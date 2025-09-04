Program Listing for File pose_tree_ucx_client.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP
#include <atomic>
#include <condition_variable>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <thread>
#include "holoscan/core/expected.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class PoseTree;
struct PoseTreeUCXClientConfig {
int64_t request_timeout_ms{5000};
int64_t request_poll_sleep_us{
10};
int64_t worker_progress_sleep_us{
100};
};
class PoseTreeUCXClient {
public:
enum class Error {
kAlreadyConnected = 0,
kInvalidArgument = 1,
kConnectionFailed = 2,
kNotConnected = 3,
kThreadError = 4,
kShutdownError = 5,
kInternalError = 6,
};
template <typename T>
using expected = holoscan::expected<T, Error>;
using unexpected = holoscan::unexpected<Error>;
explicit PoseTreeUCXClient(std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree,
PoseTreeUCXClientConfig config = PoseTreeUCXClientConfig{});
~PoseTreeUCXClient();
// Deleted copy/move operations ensure clean ownership
PoseTreeUCXClient(const PoseTreeUCXClient&) = delete;
PoseTreeUCXClient& operator=(const PoseTreeUCXClient&) = delete;
PoseTreeUCXClient(PoseTreeUCXClient&&) = delete; // Delete move constructor
PoseTreeUCXClient& operator=(PoseTreeUCXClient&&) = delete; // Delete move assignment
expected<void> connect(std::string_view host, uint16_t port, bool request_snapshot);
expected<void> disconnect();
bool is_running() const { return running_.load(); }
static const char* error_to_str(Error error);
private:
void run();
struct ClientImpl;
std::unique_ptr<ClientImpl>
impl_;
std::shared_ptr<PoseTree> pose_tree_;
std::string host_;
uint16_t port_;
bool request_snapshot_;
std::atomic<bool> running_{false};
std::thread client_thread_;
std::atomic<bool> is_external_pose_tree_update_{
false};
std::mutex ready_mutex_;
std::condition_variable ready_cv_;
std::atomic<bool> ready_{false};
std::atomic<bool> connect_failed_{false};
PoseTreeUCXClientConfig config_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_UCX_CLIENT_HPP */