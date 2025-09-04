Program Listing for File cuda_macros.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP #include <cuda_runtime.h> #include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" // HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR, HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN // Note: ({ ... }) here is a GNU statement expression and not standard C++ // see: https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html // It should be supported by both clang and gcc, but maybe not by MSVC #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \ if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \ #stmt, \ __LINE__, \ __FILE__, \ cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \ static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \ if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \ #stmt, \ __LINE__, \ __FILE__, \ cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \ static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \ if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \ #stmt, \ __LINE__, \ __FILE__, \ cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \ static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG_MSG(stmt, ...) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt); \ if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt); \ if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG(stmt, ...) \ ({ \ cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt); \ if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ _holoscan_cuda_err; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(stmt, ...) \ do { \ if (HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt) != cudaSuccess) { \ throw std::runtime_error(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ } while (0) #endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP */