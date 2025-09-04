Program Listing for File core.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H #define _HOLOSCAN_ONNX_INFER_CORE_H #include <chrono> #include <cmath> #include <exception> #include <fstream> #include <iostream> #include <limits> #include <memory> #include <numeric> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <infer/infer.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { class OnnxInferImpl; class OnnxInfer : public InferBase { public: OnnxInfer(const std::string& model_file_path, bool enable_fp16, int32_t dla_core, bool dla_gpu_fallback, bool cuda_flag, bool cuda_buf_in, bool cuda_buf_out); ~OnnxInfer(); InferStatus do_inference(const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& input_data, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<DataBuffer>>& output_buffer, cudaEvent_t cuda_event_data, cudaEvent_t* cuda_event_inference); void populate_model_details(); void print_model_details(); int set_holoscan_inf_onnx_session_options(); std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_input_dims() const; std::vector<std::vector<int64_t>> get_output_dims() const; std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_input_datatype() const; std::vector<holoinfer_datatype> get_output_datatype() const; void cleanup(); private: OnnxInferImpl* impl_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif