Program Listing for File generate_boxes.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_TRANSFORMS_GENERATE_BOXES_HPP
#define MODULES_HOLOINFER_TRANSFORMS_GENERATE_BOXES_HPP
#include <bits/stdc++.h>
#include <cstring>
#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoinfer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_constants.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>
#include <process/transform.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class GenerateBoxes : public TransformBase {
public:
GenerateBoxes() {}
explicit GenerateBoxes(const std::string& config_path) : config_path_(config_path) {}
~GenerateBoxes() override = default;
InferStatus initialize(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors);
InferStatus create_tensor_map(const std::vector<std::string>& input_tensors);
InferStatus execute(const std::map<std::string, void*>& indata,
const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& indim, DataMap& processed_data,
DimType& processed_dims);
InferStatus execute_mask(const std::map<std::string, void*>& indata,
const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& indim,
DataMap& processed_data, DimType& processed_dims);
private:
std::string config_path_;
std::map<std::string, int> label_count;
float threshold = 0.75;
int width = 1920;
int height = 1080;
std::string label_file = {};
std::vector<std::string> label_strings = {"object"};
std::map<std::string, std::string> tensor_to_output_map;
std::map<std::string, std::vector<float>> color_map;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_TRANSFORMS_GENERATE_BOXES_HPP */