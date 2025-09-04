Program Listing for File init_flags.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoviz/src/holoviz/init_flags.hpp)
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_INIT_FLAGS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_INIT_FLAGS_HPP
#include <cstdint>
namespace holoscan::viz {
typedef enum {
NONE = 0x00000000,
FULLSCREEN = 0x00000001,
HEADLESS = 0x00000002
} InitFlags;
} // namespace holoscan::viz
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_VIZ_HOLOVIZ_INIT_FLAGS_HPP */