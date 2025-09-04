Topics
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Template Struct remove_pointer< std::shared_ptr< T > >
Template Struct remove_pointer< std::shared_ptr< T > >
Defined in
File type_traits.hpp
Struct Documentation
template
<
typename
T
>
struct
remove_pointer
<
std
::
shared_ptr
<
T
>
>
Public Types
using
type
=
T
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
