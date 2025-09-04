Typedef holoscan::SchedulingPolicy

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::SchedulingPolicy = nvidia::gxf::SchedulingPolicy

Real-time scheduling policies supported by POSIX and/or the Linux kernel.

Available scheduling policy values:

  • kFirstInFirstOut (1): SCHED_FIFO - First-in-first-out scheduling policy supported by POSIX and Linux kernel

  • kRoundRobin (2): SCHED_RR - Round-robin scheduling policy supported by POSIX and Linux kernel

  • kDeadline (6): SCHED_DEADLINE - Deadline scheduling policy supported by Linux kernel

