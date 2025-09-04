Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
Menu
Docs Hub
Topics
Topics
AR / VR
Cybersecurity
Edge Computing
Recommenders / Personalization
Computer Vision / Video Analytics
Data Center / Cloud
Generative AI / LLMs
Robotics
Content Creation / Rendering
Data Science
Networking
Simulation / Modeling / Design
Conversational AI
NVIDIA Developer
Blog
Forums
Sign In
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Submit Search
Submit Search
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage
NVIDIA Holoscan
NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.5.0
Typedef holoscan::expected
Typedef holoscan::expected
Defined in
File expected.hpp
Typedef Documentation
template
<
class
T
,
class
E
>
using
holoscan
::
expected
=
tl
::
expected
<
T
,
E
>
Previous
Typedef holoscan::element_of_t
Next
Typedef holoscan::FragmentEdgeDataElementType
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA.
Last updated on Sep 4, 2025.
Close
content here