Program Listing for File parameter_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP #define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP #include <functional> #include <list> #include <memory> #include <sstream> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/arg.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/asynchronous.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/boolean.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/periodic.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_utils.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/block_memory_pool.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/unbounded_allocator.hpp" #include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" #include "gxf/core/component.hpp" #include "gxf/core/expected.hpp" #include "gxf/core/registrar.hpp" #include "gxf/std/cuda_green_context.hpp" #include "gxf/std/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/cuda/cuda_stream_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/std/block_memory_pool.hpp" #include "gxf/std/scheduling_term.hpp" #include "gxf/std/unbounded_allocator.hpp" // Include ResourceWrapper so that ResourceWrapper is known #include "resource_wrapper.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { struct CommonGXFParameter { nvidia::gxf::Parameter<YAML::Node> param; holoscan::ArgType arg_type; holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr = nullptr; CommonGXFParameter(holoscan::ArgType arg_type, holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr) : arg_type(arg_type), param_ptr(param_ptr) {} }; inline gxf_parameter_flags_t_ find_gxf_param_flag(holoscan::ParameterFlag param_flag) { switch (param_flag) { case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kNone: return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE; case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kOptional: return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL; case holoscan::ParameterFlag::kDynamic: return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_DYNAMIC; default: return GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_NONE; } } inline gxf_result_t register_parameters( nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar, std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>& parameters) { nvidia::gxf::Expected<void> result; for (auto& gxf_param : parameters) { auto param_ptr = gxf_param->param_ptr; auto param_flag = param_ptr->flag(); auto gxf_param_flag = find_gxf_param_flag(param_flag); // Register parameters as optional so that only arguments from YAML are processed by the // initialize_holoscan_object() method result &= registrar->parameter(gxf_param->param, param_ptr->key().c_str(), param_ptr->headline().c_str(), param_ptr->description().c_str(), nvidia::gxf::Registrar::NoDefaultParameter(), GXF_PARAMETER_FLAGS_OPTIONAL); } return nvidia::gxf::ToResultCode(result); } inline void process_condition_arg(void* gxf_context, uint64_t cid, holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf, FragmentWrapper& fragment_, std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func) { std::string tag; try { tag = param_gxf.as<std::string>(); } catch (...) { std::stringstream ss; ss << param_gxf; HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str()); return; } gxf_uid_t condition_cid = find_component_handle<nvidia::gxf::SchedulingTerm>( gxf_context, cid, param_ptr->key().c_str(), tag, ""); gxf_tid_t condition_tid{}; gxf_result_t code = GxfComponentType(gxf_context, condition_cid, &condition_tid); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type for component id '{}': {}", condition_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); return; } // Generic lambda to handle the creation of shared pointers and error handling auto process_condition = [&](auto* condition_ptr, auto condition_type) { code = GxfComponentPointer( gxf_context, condition_cid, condition_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&condition_ptr)); if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && condition_ptr) { auto condition = std::make_shared<decltype(condition_type)>(tag, condition_ptr); condition->fragment(&fragment_); // Setup the condition. auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(&fragment_); condition->setup(*spec.get()); condition->spec(spec); add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = condition); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get {} for '{}': {}", typeid(condition_type).name(), condition_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); } }; // Map of condition type IDs to their corresponding processing functions static const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::function<void()>> condition_processors = { {"nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm", [&]() { process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::PeriodicSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr), holoscan::PeriodicCondition{}); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm", [&]() { process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::BooleanSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr), holoscan::BooleanCondition{}); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm", [&]() { process_condition(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::AsynchronousSchedulingTerm*>(nullptr), holoscan::AsynchronousCondition{}); }}}; // Get the type name of the condition const char* condition_type_name = nullptr; code = GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context, condition_tid, &condition_type_name); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type name for component id '{}': {}", condition_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); return; } // Find and execute the corresponding processing function auto it = condition_processors.find(condition_type_name); if (it != condition_processors.end()) { it->second(); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported condition type for handle: {}", tag); } } inline void process_resource_arg(void* gxf_context, uint64_t cid, holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf, FragmentWrapper& fragment_, std::function<void(const Arg&)> add_arg_func) { std::string tag; try { tag = param_gxf.as<std::string>(); } catch (...) { std::stringstream ss; ss << param_gxf; HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse resource parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str()); return; } gxf_uid_t resource_cid = find_component_handle<nvidia::gxf::Component>( gxf_context, cid, param_ptr->key().c_str(), tag, ""); gxf_tid_t resource_tid{}; gxf_result_t code = GxfComponentType(gxf_context, resource_cid, &resource_tid); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get resource component type for component id '{}': {}", resource_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); return; } gxf_tid_t gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid{}; code = GxfComponentTypeId( gxf_context, "holoscan::gxf::ResourceWrapper", &gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get ResourceWrapper type id: {}", GxfResultStr(code)); return; } auto add_resource_arg = [&](auto* ptr, const std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Resource>& resource) { if (ptr) { add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = resource); } }; auto process_resource = [&](auto* resource_ptr, auto resource_type) { code = GxfComponentPointer( gxf_context, resource_cid, resource_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&resource_ptr)); if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && resource_ptr) { auto resource = std::make_shared<decltype(resource_type)>(tag, resource_ptr); resource->fragment(&fragment_); // Setup the resource. auto spec = std::make_shared<ComponentSpec>(&fragment_); resource->setup(*spec.get()); resource->spec(spec); add_resource_arg(resource_ptr, resource); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get {} for '{}': {}", typeid(resource_type).name(), resource_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); } }; // Map of resource type IDs to their corresponding processing functions static const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::function<void()>> resource_processors = { {"nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator", [&]() { process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::UnboundedAllocator*>(nullptr), holoscan::UnboundedAllocator{}); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool", [&]() { process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::BlockMemoryPool*>(nullptr), holoscan::BlockMemoryPool{}); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool", [&]() { process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::CudaStreamPool*>(nullptr), holoscan::CudaStreamPool{}); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext", [&]() { process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext*>(nullptr), holoscan::CudaGreenContext(nullptr)); }}, {"nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool", [&]() { process_resource(static_cast<nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool*>(nullptr), holoscan::CudaGreenContextPool{}); }}}; // Get the type name of the resource const char* resource_type_name; code = GxfComponentTypeName(gxf_context, resource_tid, &resource_type_name); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to get component type name for component id '{}': {}", resource_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); return; } // Find and execute the corresponding processing function auto it = resource_processors.find(resource_type_name); if (it != resource_processors.end()) { it->second(); } else { // Check if derived from ResourceWrapper bool is_base = false; code = GxfComponentIsBase(gxf_context, resource_tid, gxf_holoscan_resource_wrapper_tid, &is_base); if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Failed to check if the resource is derived from ResourceWrapper: {}", GxfResultStr(code)); return; } if (is_base) { holoscan::gxf::ResourceWrapper* resource_wrapper_ptr = nullptr; code = GxfComponentPointer( gxf_context, resource_cid, resource_tid, reinterpret_cast<void**>(&resource_wrapper_ptr)); if (code == GXF_SUCCESS && resource_wrapper_ptr) { auto resource = resource_wrapper_ptr->resource(); add_arg_func(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = resource); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Failed to get ResourceWrapper pointer for '{}': {}", resource_cid, GxfResultStr(code)); } } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported resource type for handle: {}", tag); } } } inline void process_iospec_vector_arg( holoscan::Parameter<void*>* param_ptr, YAML::Node& param_gxf, std::function<holoscan::IOSpec&(const std::string&)> input_func) { std::vector<std::string> tags; try { tags = param_gxf.as<std::vector<std::string>>(); } catch (...) { std::stringstream ss; ss << param_gxf; HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse IOSpec parameter {} from {}", param_ptr->key(), ss.str()); return; } // Parameter is known to be std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> auto receivers_param_ptr = reinterpret_cast<holoscan::Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>*>(param_ptr); receivers_param_ptr->set_default_value(); auto& iospec_vector = receivers_param_ptr->get(); iospec_vector.reserve(tags.size()); for (auto& tag : tags) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(" creating new input port: {}", tag); auto& input_port = input_func(tag); iospec_vector.push_back(&input_port); } } template <typename T> inline gxf_result_t initialize_holoscan_object( void* gxf_context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_uid_t cid, FragmentWrapper& fragment_, std::shared_ptr<T>& obj, std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>& parameters, std::function<holoscan::IOSpec&(const std::string&)> input_func = nullptr) { if (!obj) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("initialize_holoscan_object() - obj is null"); return GXF_FAILURE; } if (!fragment_.executor().context()) { fragment_.executor().context(gxf_context); fragment_.gxf_executor().op_eid(eid); fragment_.gxf_executor().op_cid(cid); // Get the component name and set it to the object const char* cname = ""; HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(GxfComponentName(gxf_context, cid, &cname)); obj->name(cname); // Set the fragment to the object obj->fragment(&fragment_); obj->spec()->fragment(&fragment_); // Set parameters from GXF parameter values (YAML::Node) for (auto& gxf_param : parameters) { const auto& arg_type = gxf_param->arg_type; auto param_ptr = gxf_param->param_ptr; const auto& arg = gxf_param->param.try_get(); if (!arg) continue; auto& param_gxf = const_cast<YAML::Node&>(arg.value()); auto add_arg_func = [&](const Arg& a) { obj->add_arg(a); }; switch (arg_type.element_type()) { case ArgElementType::kCondition: process_condition_arg(gxf_context, cid, param_ptr, param_gxf, fragment_, add_arg_func); break; case ArgElementType::kResource: process_resource_arg(gxf_context, cid, param_ptr, param_gxf, fragment_, add_arg_func); break; case ArgElementType::kIOSpec: if (arg_type.container_type() == ArgContainerType::kVector && input_func) { process_iospec_vector_arg(param_ptr, param_gxf, input_func); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unsupported IOSpec parameter type for {}", param_ptr->key()); } break; default: // Generic parameter obj->add_arg(Arg(param_ptr->key()) = param_gxf); break; } } // Initialize the Holoscan object obj->initialize(); } return GXF_SUCCESS; } } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_PARAMETER_UTILS_HPP */