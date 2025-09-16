Program Listing for File resource_wrapper.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP
#define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include "fragment_wrapper.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/component.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp"
namespace holoscan::gxf {
// Forward declaration
struct CommonGXFParameter;
class ResourceWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Component {
public:
ResourceWrapper();
virtual ~ResourceWrapper() = default;
virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0;
std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const;
gxf_result_t initialize() override;
gxf_result_t deinitialize() override;
gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override;
protected:
std::shared_ptr<Resource> res_;
FragmentWrapper fragment_;
std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>>
parameters_;
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP */