Program Listing for File resource_wrapper.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP #define GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP #include <list> #include <memory> #include "fragment_wrapper.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/parameter.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp" #include "gxf/core/component.hpp" #include "gxf/core/parameter_parser_std.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { // Forward declaration struct CommonGXFParameter; class ResourceWrapper : public nvidia::gxf::Component { public: ResourceWrapper(); virtual ~ResourceWrapper() = default; virtual const char* holoscan_typename() const = 0; std::shared_ptr<Resource> resource() const; gxf_result_t initialize() override; gxf_result_t deinitialize() override; gxf_result_t registerInterface(nvidia::gxf::Registrar* registrar) override; protected: std::shared_ptr<Resource> res_; FragmentWrapper fragment_; std::list<std::shared_ptr<CommonGXFParameter>> parameters_; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* GXF_HOLOSCAN_WRAPPER_RESOURCE_WRAPPER_HPP */