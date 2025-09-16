Program Listing for File arg.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP #include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h> #include <any> #include <complex> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <sstream> #include <string> #include <type_traits> #include <typeindex> #include <typeinfo> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "./type_traits.hpp" #include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" namespace holoscan { enum class ArgElementType { kCustom, kBoolean, kInt8, kUnsigned8, kInt16, kUnsigned16, kInt32, kUnsigned32, kInt64, kUnsigned64, kFloat32, kFloat64, kComplex64, kComplex128, kString, kHandle, kYAMLNode, kIOSpec, kCondition, kResource, }; enum class ArgContainerType : uint8_t { kNative, kVector, kArray, }; class ArgType { public: ArgType() = default; ArgType(ArgElementType element_type, ArgContainerType container_type, int32_t dimension = 0) : element_type_(element_type), container_type_(container_type), dimension_(dimension) {} static ArgElementType get_element_type(std::type_index index) { auto& elem_type_map = element_type_map_; if (elem_type_map.find(index) == elem_type_map.end()) { return ArgElementType::kCustom; } const auto& elem_type = elem_type_map[index]; return elem_type; } template <typename typeT> static ArgType create() { if constexpr (holoscan::is_scalar_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) { auto index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<std::decay_t<typeT>>::element_type)); return ArgType(get_element_type(index), ArgContainerType::kNative); } else if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) { auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type)); return ArgType( get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kVector, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>); } else if constexpr (holoscan::is_array_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) { auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type)); return ArgType( get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kArray, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No element type for '{}' exists", typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>).name()); return ArgType(ArgElementType::kCustom, ArgContainerType::kNative); } } ArgElementType element_type() const { return element_type_; } ArgContainerType container_type() const { return container_type_; } int32_t dimension() const { return dimension_; } std::string to_string() const; private: template <class typeT> inline static std::pair<const std::type_index, ArgElementType> to_element_type_pair( ArgElementType element_type) { return {std::type_index(typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>)), element_type}; } inline static std::unordered_map<std::type_index, ArgElementType> element_type_map_{ to_element_type_pair<bool>(ArgElementType::kBoolean), to_element_type_pair<int8_t>(ArgElementType::kInt8), to_element_type_pair<uint8_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned8), to_element_type_pair<int16_t>(ArgElementType::kInt16), to_element_type_pair<uint16_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned16), to_element_type_pair<int32_t>(ArgElementType::kInt32), to_element_type_pair<uint32_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned32), to_element_type_pair<int64_t>(ArgElementType::kInt64), to_element_type_pair<uint64_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned64), to_element_type_pair<float>(ArgElementType::kFloat32), to_element_type_pair<double>(ArgElementType::kFloat64), to_element_type_pair<std::complex<float>>(ArgElementType::kComplex64), to_element_type_pair<std::complex<double>>(ArgElementType::kComplex128), to_element_type_pair<std::string>(ArgElementType::kString), to_element_type_pair<std::any>(ArgElementType::kHandle), to_element_type_pair<YAML::Node>(ArgElementType::kYAMLNode), to_element_type_pair<holoscan::IOSpec*>(ArgElementType::kIOSpec), to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>(ArgElementType::kCondition), to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>(ArgElementType::kResource), }; inline static const std::unordered_map<ArgElementType, const char*> element_type_name_map_{ {ArgElementType::kCustom, "CustomType"}, {ArgElementType::kBoolean, "bool"}, {ArgElementType::kInt8, "int8_t"}, {ArgElementType::kUnsigned8, "uint8_t"}, {ArgElementType::kInt16, "int16_t"}, {ArgElementType::kUnsigned16, "uint16_t"}, {ArgElementType::kInt32, "int32_t"}, {ArgElementType::kUnsigned32, "uint32_t"}, {ArgElementType::kInt64, "int64_t"}, {ArgElementType::kUnsigned64, "uint64_t"}, {ArgElementType::kFloat32, "float"}, {ArgElementType::kFloat64, "double"}, {ArgElementType::kComplex64, "std::complex<float>"}, {ArgElementType::kComplex128, "std::complex<double>"}, {ArgElementType::kString, "std::string"}, {ArgElementType::kHandle, "std::any"}, {ArgElementType::kYAMLNode, "YAML::Node"}, {ArgElementType::kIOSpec, "holoscan::IOSpec*"}, {ArgElementType::kCondition, "std::shared_ptr<Condition>"}, {ArgElementType::kResource, "std::shared_ptr<Resource>"}, }; ArgElementType element_type_ = ArgElementType::kCustom; ArgContainerType container_type_ = ArgContainerType::kNative; int32_t dimension_ = 0; }; class Arg { public: explicit Arg(const std::string& name) : name_(name) {} ~Arg() = default; template <typename ArgT> Arg(const std::string& name, const ArgT& value) { name_ = name; set_value_<ArgT>(value); } template <typename ArgT> Arg(const std::string& name, ArgT&& value) { name_ = name; set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value)); } Arg(const std::string& name, const char* value) { name_ = name; set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value)); } template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>> Arg& operator=(const ArgT& value) { set_value_<ArgT>(value); return *this; } template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>> Arg&& operator=(ArgT&& value) { set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value)); return std::move(*this); } Arg& operator=(const char* value) { set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value)); return *this; } const std::string& name() const { return name_; } void name(const std::string& arg_name) { name_ = arg_name; } const ArgType& arg_type() const { return arg_type_; } bool has_value() const { return value_.has_value(); } std::any& value() { return value_; } const std::any& value() const { return value_; } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const; YAML::Node value_to_yaml_node() const; std::string description() const; private: std::string name_; ArgType arg_type_; std::any value_; template <typename ArgT> void set_value_(const ArgT& value) { arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "Arg::set_value(const ArgT& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}", typeid(ArgT).name(), name_, static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()), static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type())); if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Resource>, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) { if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) { value_ = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value); } else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) { std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components; components.reserve(value.size()); for (auto& value_item : value) { auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item); components.push_back(component); } value_ = components; } } else { value_ = value; } } template <typename ArgT> void set_value_(ArgT&& value) { arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "Arg::set_value(ArgT&& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}, " "ArgT: {}", typeid(ArgT).name(), name_, static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()), static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type()), typeid(ArgT).name()); if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type, std::shared_ptr<Resource>, std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) { if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) { value_ = std::move(std::dynamic_pointer_cast< base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value)); } else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) { std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components; components.reserve(value.size()); for (auto& value_item : value) { auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast< base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item); components.push_back(std::move(component)); } value_ = std::move(components); } } else { value_ = std::forward<ArgT>(value); } } }; class ArgList { public: ArgList() = default; explicit ArgList(std::initializer_list<Arg> args) { args_.reserve(args.size()); for (auto& arg : args) { args_.push_back(arg); } } ~ArgList() = default; size_t size() const { return args_.size(); } std::vector<Arg>::iterator begin() { return args_.begin(); } std::vector<Arg>::iterator end() { return args_.end(); } std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator begin() const { return args_.begin(); } std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator end() const { return args_.end(); } void clear() { args_.clear(); } std::vector<Arg>& args() { return args_; } template <typename typeT> typeT as() { if (args_.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No item available in the argument list."); return typeT(); } // Only take the first item in the argument list. auto& argument = args_[0]; if (argument.arg_type().element_type() != ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("The type of the argument '{}' should be kYAMLNode."); return typeT(); } auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(argument.value()); try { return node.as<typeT>(); } catch (...) { std::stringstream ss; ss << node; HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str()); return typeT(); } } void add(const Arg& arg) { args_.emplace_back(arg); } void add(Arg&& arg) { args_.emplace_back(std::move(arg)); } void add(const ArgList& arg) { args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size()); args_.insert(args_.end(), arg.begin(), arg.end()); } void add(ArgList&& arg) { args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size()); args_.insert( args_.end(), std::make_move_iterator(arg.begin()), std::make_move_iterator(arg.end())); arg.clear(); } const std::string& name() const { return name_; } YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const; std::string description() const; private: std::string name_{"arglist"}; std::vector<Arg> args_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP */