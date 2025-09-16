Program Listing for File cli_parser.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP

#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "CLI/App.hpp"

#include "cli_options.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class CLIParser {
 public:
  CLIParser() = default;

  void initialize(std::string app_description = "", std::string app_version = "0.0.0");

  std::vector<std::string>& parse(std::vector<std::string>& argv);

  bool has_error() const;

  CLIOptions& options();

 protected:
  CLI::App app_;
  bool is_initialized_ = false;
  bool has_error_ = false;
  CLIOptions options_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLI_PARSER_HPP */

