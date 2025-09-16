Program Listing for File clock.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLOCK_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLOCK_HPP #include <chrono> #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <type_traits> #include "./resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class ClockInterface { public: virtual ~ClockInterface() = default; virtual double time() const = 0; virtual int64_t timestamp() const = 0; virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) = 0; template <typename Rep, typename Period> void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration) { int64_t duration_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(duration).count(); sleep_for(duration_ns); } virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) = 0; }; class Clock : public Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(Clock, Resource) Clock() = default; explicit Clock(std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_impl) : clock_impl_(clock_impl) {} ~Clock() override = default; void set_clock_impl(std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_impl) { clock_impl_ = clock_impl; } std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_impl() const { return clock_impl_; } template <typename T> std::shared_ptr<T> cast_to() const { static_assert(std::is_base_of_v<ClockInterface, T>, "T must inherit from ClockInterface"); return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<T>(clock_impl_); } virtual double time() const { if (clock_impl_) { return clock_impl_->time(); } return 0.0; } virtual int64_t timestamp() const { if (clock_impl_) { return clock_impl_->timestamp(); } return 0; } virtual void sleep_for(int64_t duration_ns) { if (clock_impl_) { clock_impl_->sleep_for(duration_ns); } } template <typename Rep, typename Period> void sleep_for(std::chrono::duration<Rep, Period> duration) { int64_t duration_ns = std::chrono::duration_cast<std::chrono::nanoseconds>(duration).count(); sleep_for(duration_ns); } virtual void sleep_until(int64_t target_time_ns) { if (clock_impl_) { clock_impl_->sleep_until(target_time_ns); } } protected: std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_impl_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CLOCK_HPP */