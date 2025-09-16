Program Listing for File downstream_affordable.hpp
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/transmitter.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
public:
HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition, GXFCondition)
DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition() = default;
explicit DownstreamMessageAffordableCondition(size_t min_size) : min_size_(min_size) {}
const char* gxf_typename() const override {
return "nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm";
}
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
// TODO(GXF4): Expected<void> setTransmitter(Handle<Transmitter> value)
void transmitter(std::shared_ptr<Transmitter> transmitter) { transmitter_ = transmitter; }
std::shared_ptr<Transmitter> transmitter() { return transmitter_; }
void min_size(uint64_t min_size);
uint64_t min_size() { return min_size_; }
void initialize() override { GXFCondition::initialize(); }
nvidia::gxf::DownstreamReceptiveSchedulingTerm* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Transmitter>> transmitter_;
Parameter<uint64_t> min_size_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_DOWNSTREAM_AFFORDABLE_HPP */