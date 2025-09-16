Program Listing for File server.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP #include <condition_variable> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <string> #include <thread> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/app_driver.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/app_worker.hpp" // Forward declaration of gRPC server namespace grpc { class Server; } // namespace grpc namespace holoscan::distributed { class AppDriverServer { public: explicit AppDriverServer(holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver, bool need_driver = true, bool need_health_check = false); virtual ~AppDriverServer(); void start(); void stop(); void wait(); void notify(); std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>& connect_to_worker(const std::string& worker_address); bool close_worker_connection(const std::string& worker_address); std::vector<std::string> get_worker_addresses() const; std::size_t num_worker_connections() const; private: void run(); std::unique_ptr<grpc::Server> server_; std::unique_ptr<std::thread> server_thread_; std::condition_variable cv_; std::mutex mutex_; std::mutex join_mutex_; bool should_stop_ = false; holoscan::AppDriver* app_driver_ = nullptr; bool need_driver_ = false; bool need_health_check_ = false; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::unique_ptr<AppWorkerClient>> worker_clients_; }; } // namespace holoscan::distributed #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_DRIVER_SERVER_HPP */