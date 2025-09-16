Program Listing for File gxf_logger.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP
#include <gxf/logger/logger.hpp>
namespace holoscan::gxf {
class GXFLogger : public nvidia::logger::ILogger {
public:
void log(const char* file, int line, const char* name, int level, const char* message,
void* arg = nullptr) override;
void pattern(const char* pattern) override;
const char* pattern() const override;
void level(int level) override;
int level() const override;
void redirect(int level, void* output) override;
void* redirect(int level) const override;
static void set_gxf_log_level(int level);
static int gxf_log_level();
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP */