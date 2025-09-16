Program Listing for File gxf_logger.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP #include <gxf/logger/logger.hpp> namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFLogger : public nvidia::logger::ILogger { public: void log(const char* file, int line, const char* name, int level, const char* message, void* arg = nullptr) override; void pattern(const char* pattern) override; const char* pattern() const override; void level(int level) override; int level() const override; void redirect(int level, void* output) override; void* redirect(int level) const override; static void set_gxf_log_level(int level); static int gxf_log_level(); }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_EXECUTORS_GXF_GXF_LOGGER_HPP */