Program Listing for File flow_graph.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP #include <functional> #include <list> #include <memory> #include <set> #include <string> #include <map> #include <unordered_map> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "../graph.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations template <typename NodeT, typename EdgeDataElementT> class FlowGraph; // Graph type aliases // for operator graph using OperatorFlowGraph = FlowGraph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>; // for fragment graph using FragmentFlowGraph = FlowGraph<FragmentNodeType, FragmentEdgeDataElementType>; template <typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType, typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType> class FlowGraph : public Graph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT> { public: using NodeType = NodeT; using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeType&)>; using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT; using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementType>; // Custom comparator for NodeType that orders by insertion order struct NodeTypeCompare { const std::list<NodeType>* ordered_nodes; // Default constructor required by std::map NodeTypeCompare() : ordered_nodes(nullptr) {} explicit NodeTypeCompare(const std::list<NodeType>* nodes) : ordered_nodes(nodes) {} bool operator()(const NodeType& lhs, const NodeType& rhs) const { // If ordered_nodes is null or empty, fall back to name comparison if (!ordered_nodes || ordered_nodes->empty()) { return lhs->name() < rhs->name(); } // Find the positions in ordered_nodes_ auto lhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), lhs); auto rhs_it = std::find(ordered_nodes->begin(), ordered_nodes->end(), rhs); // Compare positions return std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), lhs_it) < std::distance(ordered_nodes->begin(), rhs_it); } }; using Graph<NodeT, EdgeDataElementT>::Graph; ~FlowGraph() override = default; void add_node(const NodeType& node) override; void add_flow(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v, const EdgeDataType& port_map) override; std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v) const override; bool is_root(const NodeType& node) const override; bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType& node) const override { return get_nodes().empty() ? false : get_nodes()[0] == node; } bool is_leaf(const NodeType& node) const override; std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const override; std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const override; std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const override; std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override; std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType& node) const override; size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const override; std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>, std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>> get_port_connectivity_maps() const override; std::string port_map_description() const override; NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate& pred) const override; NodeType find_node(const NodeType& node) const override; NodeType find_node(const std::string& name) const override; void remove_node(const NodeType& node) override; private: // Use std::map values so that nodes returned by get_root_nodes() and get_next_nodes() // are in a deterministic order (by insertion order). std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> succ_; std::unordered_map<NodeType, std::map<NodeType, EdgeDataType, NodeTypeCompare>> pred_; std::list<NodeType> ordered_nodes_; std::unordered_map<std::string, NodeType> name_map_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPHS_FLOW_GRAPH_HPP */