Program Listing for File gxf_component.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP #include <gxf/core/gxf.h> #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include <gxf/app/graph_entity.hpp> #include <gxf/core/component.hpp> #include "../parameter.hpp" #include "./gxf_utils.hpp" namespace holoscan::gxf { class GXFComponent { public: GXFComponent() = default; virtual ~GXFComponent() = default; virtual const char* gxf_typename() const { return "nvidia::gxf::Component"; } void gxf_context(gxf_context_t gxf_context) { gxf_context_ = gxf_context; } gxf_context_t gxf_context() const { return gxf_context_; } void gxf_eid(gxf_uid_t gxf_eid) { gxf_eid_ = gxf_eid; } gxf_uid_t gxf_eid() const { return gxf_eid_; } void gxf_tid(gxf_tid_t gxf_tid) { gxf_tid_ = gxf_tid; } gxf_tid_t gxf_tid() const { return gxf_tid_; } void gxf_cid(gxf_uid_t gxf_cid) { gxf_cid_ = gxf_cid; } gxf_uid_t gxf_cid() const { return gxf_cid_; } std::string& gxf_cname() { return gxf_cname_; } void gxf_cname(const std::string& name) { gxf_cname_ = name; } std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity() { return gxf_graph_entity_; } void gxf_graph_entity(std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> graph_entity) { gxf_graph_entity_ = std::move(graph_entity); } std::string gxf_entity_group_name(); gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id(); void* gxf_cptr() { return gxf_cptr_; } nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component() { return gxf_component_; } void gxf_initialize(); void set_gxf_parameter(const std::string& component_name, const std::string& key, ParameterWrapper& param_wrap); void reset_gxf_graph_entity(); protected: gxf_context_t gxf_context_ = nullptr; gxf_uid_t gxf_eid_ = 0; gxf_tid_t gxf_tid_ = {}; gxf_uid_t gxf_cid_ = 0; std::shared_ptr<nvidia::gxf::GraphEntity> gxf_graph_entity_; std::string gxf_cname_; // TODO(unknown): remove gxf_cptr_ and use the Component Handle everywhere instead? nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::Component> gxf_component_; void* gxf_cptr_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_COMPONENT_HPP */