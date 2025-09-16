Program Listing for File io_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
 * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
 * You may obtain a copy of the License at
 *
 * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
 *
 * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
 * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
 * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
 * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
 * limitations under the License.
 */

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <cuda_runtime.h>

#include <any>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include <common/type_name.hpp>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./cuda_object_handler.hpp"
#include "./data_logger.hpp"
#include "./domain/tensor_map.hpp"
#include "./errors.hpp"
#include "./expected.hpp"
#include "./fragment.hpp"
#include "./gxf/entity.hpp"
#include "./message.hpp"
#include "./operator.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"

#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"

// IO Context specific profiling events
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive, "receive", 0x33, 0xDD, 0xCC); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_impl, "receive_impl", 0x55, 0xBB, 0xAA); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_metadata, "receive_metadata", 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_streams, "receive_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); // Data logging profiling events (all use purple color for consistency) PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_data_logging, "data_logging", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_data, "log_data", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensor, "log_tensor", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_tensormap, "log_tensormap", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF); // OutputContext emit profiling events (all use cyan/blue color variants) PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit, "emit", 0x00, 0x99, 0xFF); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_impl, "emit_impl", 0x33, 0x77, 0xDD); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_metadata, "emit_metadata", 0xFF, 0x99, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_emit_streams, "emit_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); // CUDA stream profiling events (all use same green color for consistency) PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_stream, "receive_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_receive_cuda_streams, "receive_cuda_streams", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_set_cuda_stream, "set_cuda_stream", 0x99, 0xFF, 0x00); namespace holoscan { // To indicate that data is not available for the input port struct NoMessageType {}; constexpr NoMessageType kNoReceivedMessage; // To indicate that input port is not accessible struct NoAccessibleMessageType : public std::string { NoAccessibleMessageType() : std::string("Port is not accessible") {} explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(const std::string& message) : std::string(message) {} explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(const char* message) : std::string(message) {} explicit NoAccessibleMessageType(std::string&& message) : std::string(std::move(message)) {} }; static inline std::string get_well_formed_name( const char* name, const std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& io_list) { // If name is provided, use it directly if (name != nullptr && name[0] != '\0') { return name; } // Handle empty name with execution port case (relatively common) -> use the only port if (io_list.size() == 1) { return io_list.begin()->first; } return ""; } class InputContext { public: InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs) : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), inputs_(inputs) {} InputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op) : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), inputs_(op->spec()->inputs()) {} virtual ~InputContext() = default; ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; } Operator* op() const { return op_; } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() const { return inputs_; } bool empty(const char* name = nullptr) { // First see if the name could be found in the inputs auto& inputs = op_->spec()->inputs(); auto it = inputs.find(std::string(name)); if (it != inputs.end()) { return empty_impl(name); } // Then see if it is in the parameters auto& params = op_->spec()->params(); auto it2 = params.find(std::string(name)); if (it2 != params.end()) { auto& param_wrapper = it2->second; auto& arg_type = param_wrapper.arg_type(); if ((arg_type.element_type() != ArgElementType::kIOSpec) || (arg_type.container_type() != ArgContainerType::kVector)) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input parameter with name '{}' is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'", name); return true; } std::any& any_param = param_wrapper.value(); // Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>. auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(any_param); int num_inputs = param.get().size(); for (int i = 0; i < num_inputs; ++i) { // if any of them is not empty return false if (!empty_impl(fmt::format("{}:{}", name, i).c_str())) { return false; } } return true; // all of them are empty, so return true. } HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input port '{}' not found", name); return true; } protected: enum class InputType { kGXFEntity, kAny, }; public: template <typename DataT> holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> receive(const char* name = nullptr) { std::string input_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, inputs_); auto input_it = inputs_.find(input_name); std::string unique_id; if (input_it != inputs_.end()) { unique_id = input_it->second->unique_id(); } else { unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name); } PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_receive::color); auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers(); HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("InputContext::receive for op: {}, name: {}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name); // Special case handling for std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tstd::shared_ptr<Tensor> code path"); // Omit logging TensorMap here as we want to log use log_tensor_data instead for this single // tensor case. bool omit_tensormap_logging = true; auto maybe_tensormap = receive_single_value<holoscan::TensorMap>( input_name.c_str(), InputType::kAny, omit_tensormap_logging); if (maybe_tensormap.has_value()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\t\tTensorMap code path"); auto& tensor_map = maybe_tensormap.value(); if (tensor_map.size() == 1) { // Return the shared_ptr directly from the map auto tensor_ptr = tensor_map.begin()->second; if (!data_loggers.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging single Tensor from TensorMap"); log_tensor(tensor_ptr, input_name.c_str(), IOSpec::IOType::kInput); } return tensor_ptr; } return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error( name, "Data received was a TensorMap containing more than one tensor. Please use " "receive<holoscan::TensorMap>(name) instead.")); } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\t\tsingle Tensor code path"); std::string input_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, inputs_); auto maybe_tensor = receive_single_value<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>>( input_name.c_str(), InputType::kAny); if (maybe_tensor.has_value() && !data_loggers.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging single Tensor"); log_tensor(maybe_tensor.value(), input_name.c_str(), IOSpec::IOType::kInput); } return maybe_tensor; } } // Original implementation for other types auto& params = op_->spec()->params(); auto param_it = params.find(input_name); InputType in_type = InputType::kAny; // Check if the type is a GXF entity or a vector of GXF entities if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename holoscan::type_info<DataT>::element_type, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) { in_type = InputType::kGXFEntity; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin_type: {}", magic_enum::enum_name(in_type)); if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<DataT>) { DataT input_vector; std::string error_message; HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin vector<DataT> code path"); if (param_it != params.end()) { auto& param_wrapper = param_it->second; if (!is_valid_param_type(param_wrapper.arg_type())) { return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error( input_name.c_str(), "Input parameter is not of type 'std::vector<IOSpec*>'")); } if (!fill_input_vector_from_params( param_wrapper, input_name.c_str(), input_vector, in_type, error_message)) { return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(input_name.c_str(), error_message.c_str())); } } else { if (!fill_input_vector_from_inputs( input_name.c_str(), input_vector, in_type, error_message)) { return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(input_name.c_str(), error_message.c_str())); } } return input_vector; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("\tin non-vector DataT code path"); return receive_single_value<DataT>(input_name.c_str(), in_type); } } std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler() { return cuda_object_handler_; } void cuda_object_handler(std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> handler) { cuda_object_handler_ = std::move(handler); } virtual cudaStream_t receive_cuda_stream(const char* input_port_name = nullptr, bool allocate = true, bool sync_to_default = false) = 0; virtual std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> receive_cuda_streams( const char* input_port_name = nullptr) = 0; protected: virtual bool empty_impl([[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr) { return true; } virtual std::any receive_impl([[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr, [[maybe_unused]] InputType in_type = InputType::kAny, [[maybe_unused]] bool no_error_message = false, [[maybe_unused]] bool omit_data_logging = false) { return nullptr; } // --------------- Start of helper functions for the receive method --------------- inline bool is_valid_param_type(const ArgType& arg_type) { return (arg_type.element_type() == ArgElementType::kIOSpec) && (arg_type.container_type() == ArgContainerType::kVector); } template <typename DataT> inline bool fill_input_vector_from_params(ParameterWrapper& param_wrapper, const char* name, DataT& input_vector, InputType in_type, std::string& error_message) { auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>*>(param_wrapper.value()); int num_inputs = param.get().size(); input_vector.reserve(num_inputs); for (int index = 0; index < num_inputs; ++index) { std::string port_name = fmt::format("{}:{}", name, index); auto value = receive_impl(port_name.c_str(), in_type, true); const std::type_info& value_type = value.type(); if (value_type == typeid(kNoReceivedMessage)) { error_message = fmt::format("No data is received from the input port with name '{}'", port_name); return false; } if (!process_received_value( value, value_type, port_name.c_str(), input_vector, error_message)) { return false; } } return true; } template <typename DataT> inline bool fill_input_vector_from_inputs(const char* name, DataT& input_vector, InputType in_type, std::string& error_message) { const auto& inputs = op_->spec()->inputs(); const auto input_it = inputs.find(std::string(name)); if (input_it == inputs.end()) { return false; } int index = 0; while (true) { auto value = receive_impl(name, in_type); const std::type_info& value_type = value.type(); if (value_type == typeid(kNoReceivedMessage)) { if (index == 0) { error_message = fmt::format("No data is received from the input port with name '{}'", name); return false; } break; } if (index == 0 && value_type == typeid(DataT)) { // If the first input is of type DataT (such as `std::vector<bool>`), then return the value // directly input_vector = std::move(std::any_cast<DataT>(value)); return true; } if (!process_received_value(value, value_type, name, input_vector, error_message)) { return false; } index++; } return true; } // Get unique_id for an input or output port std::string get_unique_id(Operator* op, const std::string& port_name, IOSpec::IOType io_type) { if (!op->spec()) { throw std::runtime_error("Operator spec is not available"); } auto& ports = io_type == IOSpec::IOType::kInput ? op->spec()->inputs() : op->spec()->outputs(); auto it = ports.find(port_name); if (it != ports.end()) { return it->second->unique_id(); } HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("Input port '{}' not found", port_name); return fmt::format("{}.{}", op->qualified_name(), port_name); } inline bool log_tensor(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const char* port_name, IOSpec::IOType io_type) { PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_data_logging); const std::string unique_id{get_unique_id(op_, port_name, io_type)}; auto metadata_ptr = op_->is_metadata_enabled() ? op_->metadata() : nullptr; for (auto& data_logger : op_->fragment()->data_loggers()) { if (data_logger->should_log_input()) { PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_log_tensor); data_logger->log_tensor_data(tensor, unique_id, -1, metadata_ptr, io_type); } } return true; } inline bool log_tensormap(const holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map, const char* port_name, IOSpec::IOType io_type) { PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_data_logging); const std::string unique_id{get_unique_id(op_, port_name, io_type)}; auto metadata_ptr = op_->is_metadata_enabled() ? op_->metadata() : nullptr; for (auto& data_logger : op_->fragment()->data_loggers()) { if (data_logger->should_log_input()) { PROF_SCOPED_EVENT(op_->id(), event_log_tensormap); data_logger->log_tensormap_data(tensor_map, unique_id, -1, metadata_ptr, io_type); } } return true; } inline bool populate_tensor_map(const holoscan::gxf::Entity& gxf_entity, holoscan::TensorMap& tensor_map) { auto tensor_components_expected = gxf_entity.findAllHeap<nvidia::gxf::Tensor>(); for (const auto& gxf_tensor : tensor_components_expected.value()) { // Do zero-copy conversion to holoscan::Tensor (as in gxf_entity.get<holoscan::Tensor>()) auto maybe_dl_ctx = (*gxf_tensor->get()).toDLManagedTensorContext(); if (!maybe_dl_ctx) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Failed to get std::shared_ptr<DLManagedTensorContext> from nvidia::gxf::Tensor"); return false; } auto holoscan_tensor = std::make_shared<Tensor>(maybe_dl_ctx.value()); tensor_map.insert({gxf_tensor->name(), holoscan_tensor}); } return true; } template <typename DataT> inline bool process_received_value(std::any& value, const std::type_info& value_type, const char* port_name, DataT& input_vector, std::string& error_message) { // Assume that the received data is not of type NoMessageType // (this case should be handled by the caller) if (value_type == typeid(NoAccessibleMessageType)) { auto casted_value = std::any_cast<NoAccessibleMessageType>(value); HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(static_cast<std::string>(casted_value)); error_message = std::move(static_cast<std::string>(casted_value)); return false; } if constexpr (std::is_same_v<typename DataT::value_type, std::any>) { input_vector.push_back(std::move(value)); } else if (value_type == typeid(std::nullptr_t)) { handle_null_value<DataT>(input_vector); } else { try { if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename DataT::value_type, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) { // receive_impl returns a holoscan::gxf::Entity so we need to cast it to the correct type auto casted_value = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value); input_vector.push_back(casted_value); } else { auto casted_value = std::any_cast<typename DataT::value_type>(value); input_vector.push_back(casted_value); } } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) { return handle_bad_any_cast<DataT>(value, port_name, input_vector, error_message); } catch (const std::exception& e) { error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of " "type {}: {}", port_name, value_type.name(), e.what()); return false; } } return true; } template <typename DataT> inline void handle_null_value(DataT& input_vector) { if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<typename DataT::value_type> || std::is_pointer_v<typename DataT::value_type>) { input_vector.push_back(typename DataT::value_type{nullptr}); } } template <typename DataT> inline bool handle_bad_any_cast(std::any& value, const char* port_name, DataT& input_vector, std::string& error_message) { if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename DataT::value_type, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) { error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::gxf::Entity) for " "input " "'{}'", port_name); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return false; } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<typename DataT::value_type, holoscan::TensorMap>) { TensorMap tensor_map; try { auto gxf_entity = std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value); bool is_tensor_map_populated = populate_tensor_map(gxf_entity, tensor_map); if (!is_tensor_map_populated) { error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to populate the TensorMap from the received GXF Entity for input '{}'", port_name); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return false; } HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging tensor map"); auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers(); if (tensor_map.size() > 0 && !data_loggers.empty()) { log_tensormap(tensor_map, port_name, IOSpec::IOType::kInput); } } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) { error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type (holoscan::TensorMap) for " "input " "'{}'", port_name); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return false; } input_vector.push_back(std::move(tensor_map)); } else { error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of type {}: {}", port_name, value.type().name(), error_message); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return false; } return true; } template <typename DataT> inline holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> receive_single_value( const char* name, InputType in_type, bool omit_tensormap_logging = false) { bool omit_data_logging = false; if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) { omit_data_logging = true; } auto value = receive_impl(name, in_type, false, omit_data_logging); const std::type_info& value_type = value.type(); if (value_type == typeid(NoMessageType)) { return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(name, "No message received from the input port")); } else if (value_type == typeid(NoAccessibleMessageType)) { auto casted_value = std::any_cast<NoAccessibleMessageType>(value); HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(static_cast<std::string>(casted_value)); auto error_message = static_cast<std::string>(casted_value); return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str())); } try { if constexpr (std::is_same_v<DataT, std::any>) { return value; } else if (value_type == typeid(std::nullptr_t)) { return handle_null_value<DataT>(); } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) { // Handle nvidia::gxf::Entity // receive_impl returns a holoscan::gxf::Entity so we need to cast it to the correct type return std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value); } else if constexpr (is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, holoscan::TensorMap>) { // Handle holoscan::TensorMap TensorMap tensor_map; bool is_tensor_map_populated = populate_tensor_map(std::any_cast<holoscan::gxf::Entity>(value), tensor_map); if (!is_tensor_map_populated) { auto error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to populate the TensorMap from the received GXF Entity for input '{}'", name); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str())); } if (!omit_tensormap_logging) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("[receive] logging tensor map"); auto& data_loggers = op_->fragment()->data_loggers(); if (tensor_map.size() > 0 && !data_loggers.empty()) { log_tensormap(tensor_map, name, IOSpec::IOType::kInput); } } return tensor_map; } else { return std::any_cast<DataT>(value); } } catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) { auto error_message = fmt::format( "Unable to cast the received data to the specified type for input '{}' of type {}", name, value.type().name()); HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(error_message); return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>( create_receive_error(name, error_message.c_str())); } } inline holoscan::RuntimeError create_receive_error(const char* name, const char* message) { auto error_message = fmt::format("Failure receiving message from input port '{}': {}", name, message); HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(error_message); return holoscan::RuntimeError(holoscan::ErrorCode::kReceiveError, error_message.c_str()); } template <typename DataT> inline holoscan::expected<DataT, holoscan::RuntimeError> handle_null_value() { if constexpr (holoscan::is_shared_ptr_v<DataT> || std::is_pointer_v<DataT>) { return DataT{nullptr}; } else { auto error_message = "Received nullptr for a non-pointer type"; return make_unexpected<holoscan::RuntimeError>(create_receive_error("input", error_message)); } } // --------------- End of helper functions for the receive method --------------- ExecutionContext* execution_context_ = nullptr; Operator* op_ = nullptr; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs_; protected: std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler_{}; }; class OutputContext { public: OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op) : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(op->spec()->outputs()) {} OutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op, std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs) : execution_context_(execution_context), op_(op), outputs_(outputs) {} virtual ~OutputContext() = default; ExecutionContext* execution_context() const { return execution_context_; } Operator* op() const { return op_; } std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() const { return outputs_; } protected: enum class OutputType { kGXFEntity, kAny, }; public: template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>> void emit(DataT& data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("OutputContext::emit (Entity DataT) for op: {}, name: {}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name); std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_); auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name); std::string unique_id; if (output_it != outputs_.end()) { unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id(); } else { unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name); } PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color); // if it is the same as nvidia::gxf::Entity then just pass it to emit_impl if constexpr (holoscan::is_one_of_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>) { emit_impl(data, name, OutputType::kGXFEntity, acq_timestamp); } else { // Convert it to nvidia::gxf::Entity and then pass it to emit_impl // Otherwise, we will lose the type information and cannot cast appropriately in emit_impl emit_impl(nvidia::gxf::Entity(data), name, OutputType::kGXFEntity, acq_timestamp); } } template <typename DataT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<DataT, nvidia::gxf::Entity>>> void emit(DataT data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("OutputContext::emit (non-Entity DataT) for op: {}, name: {}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name); std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_); auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name); std::string unique_id; if (output_it != outputs_.end()) { unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id(); } else { unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name); } PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color); emit_impl(std::move(data), name, OutputType::kAny, acq_timestamp); } void emit(holoscan::TensorMap& data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE("OutputContext::emit (TensorMap) for op: {}, name: {}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name); std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_); auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name); std::string unique_id; if (output_it != outputs_.end()) { unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id(); } else { unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name); } PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color); auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(execution_context_); for (auto& [key, tensor] : data) { out_message.add(tensor, key.c_str()); } emit(out_message, name, acq_timestamp); } void emit(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> data, const char* name = nullptr, const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE( "OutputContext::emit (std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>) for op: {}, name: {}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "nullptr" : name); std::string output_name = holoscan::get_well_formed_name(name, outputs_); auto output_it = outputs_.find(output_name); std::string unique_id; if (output_it != outputs_.end()) { unique_id = output_it->second->unique_id(); } else { unique_id = fmt::format("{}.{}", op_->name(), name == nullptr ? "<unknown>" : name); } PROF_SCOPED_PORT_EVENT(op_->id(), unique_id, event_emit::color); auto out_message = holoscan::gxf::Entity::New(execution_context_); out_message.add(data, ""); emit(out_message, name, acq_timestamp); } virtual void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char* output_port_name = nullptr) = 0; std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler() { return cuda_object_handler_; } void cuda_object_handler(std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> handler) { cuda_object_handler_ = std::move(handler); } protected: virtual void emit_impl([[maybe_unused]] std::any data, [[maybe_unused]] const char* name = nullptr, [[maybe_unused]] OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny, [[maybe_unused]] const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) {} ExecutionContext* execution_context_ = nullptr; Operator* op_ = nullptr; std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs_; std::shared_ptr<CudaObjectHandler> cuda_object_handler_{}; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */