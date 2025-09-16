Program Listing for File data_logger.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP #include <any> #include <cstdint> #include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters #include <mutex> #include <optional> #include <regex> #include <string> #include <vector> #include "../component_spec.hpp" #include "../data_logger.hpp" #include "../resource.hpp" namespace holoscan { class MetadataDictionary; // forward declaration class Tensor; // forward declaration class TensorMap; // forward declaration // Shared mutex for thread-safe console output coordination across all console logger types extern std::mutex console_output_mutex; class DataLoggerResource : public DataLogger, public Resource { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DataLoggerResource, Resource) // Forward arguments to Resource DataLoggerResource() = default; ~DataLoggerResource() override = default; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; // initialize() is inherited from Resource and should be overridden by concrete loggers. bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0; bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0; bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override = 0; bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& unique_id, int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1, const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr, IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override; bool should_log_message(const std::string& unique_id) const; bool should_log_output() const override { return log_outputs_.get(); } bool should_log_input() const override { return log_inputs_.get(); } bool should_log_metadata() const { return log_metadata_.get(); } bool should_log_tensor_data_content() const { return log_tensor_data_content_.get(); } virtual int64_t get_timestamp() const; void initialize() override; protected: // TODO(grelee): should we add a standard serializer interface here? // Parameter<std::shared_ptr<DataLoggerSerializer>> serializer_; Parameter<bool> log_outputs_; Parameter<bool> log_inputs_; Parameter<bool> log_metadata_; Parameter<bool> log_tensor_data_content_; Parameter<bool> use_scheduler_clock_; // Use Resource here since both holoscan::Clock and holoscan::gxf::Clock inherit from it Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Resource>> clock_; // Get the interface corresponding to the clock parameter std::shared_ptr<ClockInterface> clock_interface_; // Filtering parameters Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> allowlist_patterns_; Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> denylist_patterns_; private: // Compiled regex patterns for efficient matching std::optional<std::regex> compiled_allowlist_pattern_; std::optional<std::regex> compiled_denylist_pattern_; bool patterns_compiled_ = false; std::chrono::time_point<std::chrono::steady_clock> time_reference_; int64_t time_offset_ = 0; void compile_patterns(); }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_DATA_LOGGER_HPP */