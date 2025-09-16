Program Listing for File double_buffer_transmitter.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP #include <string> #include "gxf/std/double_buffer_transmitter.hpp" #include "./transmitter.hpp" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter; class DoubleBufferTransmitter : public Transmitter { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(DoubleBufferTransmitter, Transmitter) DoubleBufferTransmitter() = default; DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* component); DoubleBufferTransmitter(const std::string& name, AnnotatedDoubleBufferTransmitter* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override; void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void track(); nvidia::gxf::DoubleBufferTransmitter* get() const; Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; private: bool tracking_ = false; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_DOUBLE_BUFFER_TRANSMITTER_HPP */