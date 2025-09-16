Program Listing for File nvml_wrapper.h
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H
namespace holoscan::nvml {
// The full list of methods that NVML provides is available here:
// https://docs.nvidia.com/deploy/nvml-api/group__nvmlDeviceQueries.html
// We wrap only the methods that we need for the GPUInfo class.
typedef struct nvmlDevice_st* nvmlDevice_t;
typedef struct nvmlMemory_st {
unsigned long long total;
unsigned long long free;
unsigned long long used;
} nvmlMemory_t;
#define NVML_DEVICE_NAME_BUFFER_SIZE 64
#define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_SIZE 32
#define NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE 16
#define NVML_DEVICE_SERIAL_BUFFER_SIZE 30
#define NVML_DEVICE_UUID_BUFFER_SIZE 80
typedef struct nvmlPciInfo_st {
char busIdLegacy[NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_V2_SIZE];
unsigned int domain;
unsigned int bus;
unsigned int device;
unsigned int pciDeviceId;
// Added in NVML 2.285 API
unsigned int pciSubSystemId;
char busId[NVML_DEVICE_PCI_BUS_ID_BUFFER_SIZE];
} nvmlPciInfo_t;
typedef struct nvmlUtilization_st {
unsigned int gpu;
unsigned int memory;
} nvmlUtilization_t;
enum nvmlTemperatureSensors_t { NVML_TEMPERATURE_GPU = 0, NVML_TEMPERATURE_COUNT };
typedef int nvmlReturn_t;
// const char* nvmlErrorString ( nvmlReturn_t result )
typedef const char* (*nvmlErrorString_t)(nvmlReturn_t);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlInit_v2 ( void )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlInit_t)();
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetCount_v2 ( unsigned int* deviceCount )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetCount_t)(unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByIndex_v2 ( unsigned int index, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByIndex_t)(unsigned int, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByPciBusId_v2 ( const char* pciBusId, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByPciBusId_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleBySerial ( const char* serial, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleBySerial_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetHandleByUUID ( const char* uuid, nvmlDevice_t* device )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetHandleByUUID_t)(const char*, nvmlDevice_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetName ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* name, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetName_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetIndex ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* index )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetIndex_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPciInfo_v3 ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlPciInfo_t* pci )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPciInfo_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlPciInfo_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetSerial ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* serial, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetSerial_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetUUID ( nvmlDevice_t device, char* uuid, unsigned int length )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetUUID_t)(nvmlDevice_t, char*, unsigned int);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetMemoryInfo ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlMemory_t* memory )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetMemoryInfo_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlMemory_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetUtilizationRates ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlUtilization_t* utilization
// )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetUtilizationRates_t)(nvmlDevice_t, nvmlUtilization_t*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimit ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* limit )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPowerManagementLimit_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetPowerUsage ( nvmlDevice_t device, unsigned int* power )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetPowerUsage_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlDeviceGetTemperature ( nvmlDevice_t device, nvmlTemperatureSensors_t sensorType,
// unsigned int* temp )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlDeviceGetTemperature_t)(nvmlDevice_t, unsigned int, unsigned int*);
// nvmlReturn_t nvmlShutdown ( void )
typedef nvmlReturn_t (*nvmlShutdown_t)();
} // namespace holoscan::nvml
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_SYSTEM_NVML_WRAPPER_H */