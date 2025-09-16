Program Listing for File basic_console_logger.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/basic_console_logger.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP
#include <any>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include "./simple_text_serializer.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/metadata.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
namespace data_loggers {
class BasicConsoleLogger : public DataLoggerResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(BasicConsoleLogger, DataLoggerResource)
BasicConsoleLogger() = default;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_backend_specific(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<SimpleTextSerializer>> serializer_;
};
} // namespace data_loggers
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_HPP */