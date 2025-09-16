NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0  Program Listing for File inference.hpp

Program Listing for File inference.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/operators/inference/inference.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP

#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>

#include "holoscan/core/io_context.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/operator_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_stream_pool.hpp"

#include <holoinfer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_buffer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>

namespace HoloInfer = holoscan::inference;

namespace holoscan::ops {
class InferenceOp : public holoscan::Operator {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(InferenceOp)

  InferenceOp() = default;

  void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
  void initialize() override;
  void start() override;
  void compute(InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
               ExecutionContext& context) override;
  void stop() override;

  struct DataMap {
    DataMap() = default;
    explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
    void insert(const std::string& key, const std::string& value) { mappings_[key] = value; }

    std::map<std::string, std::string> get_map() const { return mappings_; }

    std::map<std::string, std::string> mappings_;
  };

  struct DataVecMap {
    DataVecMap() = default;

    explicit operator bool() const noexcept { return !mappings_.empty(); }
    void insert(const std::string& key, const std::vector<std::string>& value) {
      for (auto const& val : value)
        mappings_[key].push_back(val);
    }

    std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> get_map() const { return mappings_; }

    std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>> mappings_;
  };

  // Activation input specification
  using ActivationSpec = holoscan::inference::ActivationSpec;

 private:
  Parameter<DataVecMap> inference_map_;

  Parameter<DataMap> model_path_map_;

  Parameter<DataVecMap> pre_processor_map_;

  Parameter<DataMap> device_map_;

  Parameter<DataMap> dla_core_map_;

  Parameter<DataMap> temporal_map_;

  Parameter<DataMap> activation_map_;

  Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> in_tensor_names_;

  Parameter<std::vector<std::string>> out_tensor_names_;

  Parameter<std::vector<int32_t>> trt_opt_profile_;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;

  Parameter<bool> infer_on_cpu_;

  Parameter<bool> parallel_inference_;

  Parameter<bool> input_on_cuda_;

  Parameter<bool> output_on_cuda_;

  Parameter<bool> transmit_on_cuda_;

  Parameter<bool> enable_fp16_;

  Parameter<bool> enable_cuda_graphs_;

  Parameter<int32_t> dla_core_;

  Parameter<bool> dla_gpu_fallback_;

  Parameter<bool> is_engine_path_;

  Parameter<std::string> backend_;

  Parameter<DataMap> backend_map_;

  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaStreamPool>> cuda_stream_pool_{};

  // Internal state

  std::unique_ptr<HoloInfer::InferContext> holoscan_infer_context_;

  std::shared_ptr<HoloInfer::InferenceSpecs> inference_specs_;

  std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>> dims_per_tensor_;

  const std::string module_{"Inference Operator"};

  bool validate_tensor_dimensions_ = true;
};

}  // namespace holoscan::ops

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_INFERENCE_INFERENCE_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here