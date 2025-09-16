Program Listing for File v4l2_video_capture.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP #include <linux/videodev2.h> #include <list> #include <memory> #include <mutex> #include <string> #include <utility> #include <vector> #include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp" namespace holoscan::ops { class GxfFormat; class V4L2VideoCaptureOp : public Operator { public: HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(V4L2VideoCaptureOp) V4L2VideoCaptureOp() = default; void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override; void start() override; void initialize() override; void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output, ExecutionContext& context) override; void stop() override; using FormatListItem = std::pair<uint32_t, std::shared_ptr<GxfFormat>>; using FormatList = std::list<FormatListItem>; typedef void (*ConverterFunc)(const void* in, void* rgba, size_t width, size_t height); private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_; Parameter<std::string> device_; Parameter<uint32_t> width_; Parameter<uint32_t> height_; Parameter<float> frame_rate_; Parameter<uint32_t> num_buffers_; Parameter<std::string> pixel_format_; Parameter<bool> pass_through_; Parameter<uint32_t> exposure_time_; Parameter<uint32_t> gain_; void v4l2_initialize(); void v4l2_request_buffers(); void v4l2_check_formats(); void v4l2_get_format(); void v4l2_set_format(); bool v4l2_camera_supports_control(int cid, const char* control_name); void v4l2_set_camera_control(v4l2_control control, const char* control_name, bool warn); void v4l2_set_camera_settings(); void v4l2_start(); void v4l2_read_buffer(v4l2_buffer& buf); nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType memory_storage_type_ = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem; enum v4l2_memory capture_memory_method_ = V4L2_MEMORY_MMAP; struct Buffer { void* ptr; size_t length; }; std::vector<Buffer> buffers_; std::mutex fd_mutex_; int fd_ = -1; v4l2_fmtdesc format_desc_{}; v4l2_format format_{}; bool supports_frame_rate_ = false; uint32_t frame_rate_denominator_use_{1}; uint32_t frame_rate_numerator_use_{1}; FormatList::const_iterator v4l2_to_gxf_format_; ConverterFunc converter_{nullptr}; }; } // namespace holoscan::ops #endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP */