Program Listing for File v4l2_video_capture.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/operators/v4l2_video_capture/v4l2_video_capture.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP
#include <linux/videodev2.h>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <mutex>
#include <string>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/operator.hpp"
namespace holoscan::ops {
class GxfFormat;
class V4L2VideoCaptureOp : public Operator {
public:
HOLOSCAN_OPERATOR_FORWARD_ARGS(V4L2VideoCaptureOp)
V4L2VideoCaptureOp() = default;
void setup(OperatorSpec& spec) override;
void start() override;
void initialize() override;
void compute([[maybe_unused]] InputContext& op_input, OutputContext& op_output,
ExecutionContext& context) override;
void stop() override;
using FormatListItem = std::pair<uint32_t, std::shared_ptr<GxfFormat>>;
using FormatList = std::list<FormatListItem>;
typedef void (*ConverterFunc)(const void* in, void* rgba, size_t width, size_t height);
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<std::string> device_;
Parameter<uint32_t> width_;
Parameter<uint32_t> height_;
Parameter<float> frame_rate_;
Parameter<uint32_t> num_buffers_;
Parameter<std::string> pixel_format_;
Parameter<bool> pass_through_;
Parameter<uint32_t> exposure_time_;
Parameter<uint32_t> gain_;
void v4l2_initialize();
void v4l2_request_buffers();
void v4l2_check_formats();
void v4l2_get_format();
void v4l2_set_format();
bool v4l2_camera_supports_control(int cid, const char* control_name);
void v4l2_set_camera_control(v4l2_control control, const char* control_name, bool warn);
void v4l2_set_camera_settings();
void v4l2_start();
void v4l2_read_buffer(v4l2_buffer& buf);
nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType memory_storage_type_ = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType::kSystem;
enum v4l2_memory capture_memory_method_ = V4L2_MEMORY_MMAP;
struct Buffer {
void* ptr;
size_t length;
};
std::vector<Buffer> buffers_;
std::mutex fd_mutex_;
int fd_ = -1;
v4l2_fmtdesc format_desc_{};
v4l2_format format_{};
bool supports_frame_rate_ = false;
uint32_t frame_rate_denominator_use_{1};
uint32_t frame_rate_numerator_use_{1};
FormatList::const_iterator v4l2_to_gxf_format_;
ConverterFunc converter_{nullptr};
};
} // namespace holoscan::ops
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_OPERATORS_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_V4L2_VIDEO_CAPTURE_HPP */