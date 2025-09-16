Program Listing for File pose3.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_POSE3_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_POSE3_HPP #include <cmath> #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/pose2.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/so3.hpp" #include "holoscan/pose_tree/math/types.hpp" namespace holoscan { template <typename K> struct Pose3 { using Scalar = K; static constexpr int kDimension = 3; SO3<K> rotation; Vector3<K> translation; Pose3() : rotation(SO3<K>::identity()), translation(Vector3<K>::Zero()) {} Pose3(const SO3<K>& rotation, const Vector3<K>& translation) : rotation(rotation), translation(translation) {} static Pose3 identity() { return Pose3{SO3<K>::identity(), Vector3<K>::Zero()}; } static Pose3 from_translation(const Vector3<K>& translation) { return Pose3{SO3<K>::identity(), translation}; } static Pose3 from_translation(K x, K y, K z) { return Pose3{SO3<K>::identity(), Vector3<K>{x, y, z}}; } static Pose3 from_rotation(const Vector3<K>& axis, K angle) { return Pose3{SO3<K>::from_axis_angle(axis, angle), Vector3<K>::Zero()}; } static Pose3 from_pose2_xy(const Pose2<K>& pose) { return Pose3{SO3<K>::from_so2_xy(pose.rotation), Vector3<K>{pose.translation.x(), pose.translation.y(), K(0)}}; } static Pose3 from_matrix(const Matrix4<K>& matrix) { return Pose3{ SO3<K>::from_normalized_quaternion(Quaternion<K>(matrix.template topLeftCorner<3, 3>())), matrix.template topRightCorner<3, 1>()}; } Pose3 inverse() const { const auto inv = rotation.inverse(); return Pose3{inv, -(inv * translation)}; } Matrix4<K> matrix() const { Matrix4<K> ret; ret.template topLeftCorner<3, 3>() = rotation.matrix(); ret.template topRightCorner<3, 1>() = translation; ret.template bottomLeftCorner<1, 3>().setZero(); ret(3, 3) = K(1); return ret; } template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0> Pose3<S> cast() const { return Pose3<S>{rotation.template cast<S>(), translation.template cast<S>()}; } template <typename S, typename std::enable_if_t<std::is_same<S, K>::value, int> = 0> const Pose3& cast() const { // Nothing to do as the type does not change return *this; } Pose2<K> to_pose2_xy() const { return Pose2<K>{rotation.to_so2_xy(), translation.template head<2>()}; } friend Pose3 operator*(const Pose3& lhs, const Pose3& rhs) { return Pose3{lhs.rotation * rhs.rotation, lhs.rotation * rhs.translation + lhs.translation}; } friend Vector3<K> operator*(const Pose3& pose, const Vector3<K>& vec) { return pose.rotation * vec + pose.translation; } Pose3 pow(K exponent) const { // First step: align the rotation vector with the z axis. const K angle = rotation.angle(); if (is_almost_zero(angle)) { // TODO(bbutin): Use Taylor expansion in that case? return Pose3{rotation, exponent * translation}; } const Vector3<K> axis = rotation.axis(); const Vector3<K> cross = axis.cross(Vector3<K>(K(0), K(0), K(1))); const K cos = axis.z(); const K sin = cross.norm(); Matrix3<K> rot = Matrix3<K>::Identity() * cos; // If axis is align in the Z direction, the matrix above will do the trick, if not we compute // rotation matrix to transform the axis in the Z axis. if (!is_almost_zero(sin)) { // TODO(bbutin): Use Taylor expansion in case sin ~ 0? const Vector3<K> unit = cross / sin; rot += (1.0 - cos) * unit * unit.transpose(); rot(0, 1) += -cross.z(); rot(0, 2) += cross.y(); rot(1, 2) += -cross.x(); rot(1, 0) += cross.z(); rot(2, 0) += -cross.y(); rot(2, 1) += cross.x(); } // Now we can compute the exponentiation the same way as for the 2d for x and y, while z will // just be linearly FromScaledAxis const K half_angle = angle / K(2); const K csc_sin = is_almost_zero(angle) ? exponent * (K(1) + (K(1) - exponent * exponent) * half_angle * half_angle / K(6)) : std::sin(half_angle * exponent) / std::sin(half_angle); const SO2<K> rot2 = SO2<K>::from_angle(half_angle * (exponent - K(1))); const Vector3<K> t = rot * translation; const Vector2<K> xy = csc_sin * (rot2 * t.template head<2>()); const SO3<K> final_rotation = SO3<K>::from_angle_axis(angle * exponent, axis); return Pose3{final_rotation, rot.inverse() * Vector3<K>(xy.x(), xy.y(), t.z() * exponent)}; } }; using Pose3d = Pose3<double>; using Pose3f = Pose3<float>; template <typename K> Pose3<K> pose3_exp(const Vector6<K>& tangent) { return Pose3<K>{SO3<K>::from_scaled_axis(tangent.template tail<3>()), tangent.template head<3>()}; } template <typename K> Vector6<K> pose3_log(const Pose3<K>& pose) { Vector6<K> result; result.template head<3>() = pose.translation; result.template tail<3>() = pose.rotation.angle() * pose.rotation.axis(); return result; } template <typename K> bool is_pose_almost_identity(const Pose3<K>& pose) { return is_almost_zero(pose.translation.norm()) && is_almost_zero(pose.rotation.angle()); } template <typename K> Vector2<K> pose3_magnitude(const Pose3<K>& pose) { return {pose.translation.norm(), static_cast<K>(std::abs(pose.rotation.angle()))}; } } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_POSE_TREE_MATH_POSE3_HPP */