Program Listing for File cuda_macros.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP
#include <cuda_runtime.h>
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp" // HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR, HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN
// Note: ({ ... }) here is a GNU statement expression and not standard C++
// see: https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
// It should be supported by both clang and gcc, but maybe not by MSVC
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = stmt; \
if (cudaSuccess != _holoscan_cuda_err) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("CUDA Runtime call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({}).", \
#stmt, \
__LINE__, \
__FILE__, \
cudaGetErrorString(_holoscan_cuda_err), \
static_cast<int>(_holoscan_cuda_err)); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_DEBUG(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(__VA_ARGS__); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_WARN(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_ERR_MSG(stmt, ...) \
({ \
cudaError_t _holoscan_cuda_err = HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt); \
if (_holoscan_cuda_err != cudaSuccess) { \
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); \
} \
_holoscan_cuda_err; \
})
#define HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL_THROW_ERROR(stmt, ...) \
do { \
if (HOLOSCAN_CUDA_CALL(stmt) != cudaSuccess) { \
throw std::runtime_error(__VA_ARGS__); \
} \
} while (0)
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_UTILS_CUDA_MACROS_HPP */