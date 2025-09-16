Program Listing for File process_manager.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef _HOLOSCAN_PROCESS_MANAGER_H #define _HOLOSCAN_PROCESS_MANAGER_H #include <future> #include <iostream> #include <map> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <vector> #include <holoinfer.hpp> #include <holoinfer_utils.hpp> #include <process/data_processor.hpp> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { /* * @brief Manager class for processing */ class ManagerProcessor { public: /* * @brief Default Constructor */ ManagerProcessor() {} /* * @brief Destructor */ ~ManagerProcessor() {} /* * @brief Initializes the underlying contexts and checks the validity of operations * * @param process_operations Map where tensor name is the key, and operations to perform on * the tensor as vector of strings. Each value in the vector of strings is the supported * operation. * @param custom_kernels Map of custom kernel identifier, mapped to related value as a string * @param use_cuda_graphs Flag to enable cuda graphs for processing custom kernels * @param config_path Path to the processing configuration settings * * @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message */ InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings& process_operations, const Mappings& custom_kernels, bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path); /* * @brief Executes post processing operations and generates the result * * @param tensor_oper_map Map with tensor name as the key, and operations to perform on * the tensor as vector of strings. * @param in_out_tensor_map Map with input tensor name as the key, and generated output tensor * names is the value (as vector of strings) * @param inferred_result_map Map with output tensor name as key, and related DataBuffer as * value * @param dimension_map Map with tensor name as key and related output dimension as value. * @param process_with_cuda Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA * @param cuda_stream CUDA stream to use when processing is done with CUDA * @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message */ InferStatus process(const MultiMappings& tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings& in_out_tensor_map, DataMap& inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dimension_map, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream); /* * @brief Executes post processing operations for multi tensor I/O * * @param tensor_name String containing input tensor names separated by : * @param tensor_oper_map Map with tensor names as the key, and operations to perform on * the tensor as vector of strings. * @param inferred_result_map Map Contains output tensor name as key, and related DataBuffer as * value * @param dimension_map Map with tensor name as key and related output dimension as value. * @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message */ InferStatus process_multi_tensor_operation( const std::string tensor_name, const std::vector<std::string>& tensor_oper_map, DataMap& inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dimension_map); /* * @brief Get processed data * * @return DataMap with tensor name as key and related DataBuffer as value */ DataMap get_processed_data() const; /* * @brief Get processed data dimensions * * @return DataMap with tensor name as key and related dimension as value */ DimType get_processed_data_dims() const; private: std::unique_ptr<DataProcessor> infer_data_; DataMap processed_data_map_; DimType processed_dims_map_; }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif