Program Listing for File process_manager.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_PROCESS_MANAGER_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_PROCESS_MANAGER_H
#include <future>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <holoinfer.hpp>
#include <holoinfer_utils.hpp>
#include <process/data_processor.hpp>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
/*
* @brief Manager class for processing
*/
class ManagerProcessor {
public:
/*
* @brief Default Constructor
*/
ManagerProcessor() {}
/*
* @brief Destructor
*/
~ManagerProcessor() {}
/*
* @brief Initializes the underlying contexts and checks the validity of operations
*
* @param process_operations Map where tensor name is the key, and operations to perform on
* the tensor as vector of strings. Each value in the vector of strings is the supported
* operation.
* @param custom_kernels Map of custom kernel identifier, mapped to related value as a string
* @param use_cuda_graphs Flag to enable cuda graphs for processing custom kernels
* @param config_path Path to the processing configuration settings
*
* @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message
*/
InferStatus initialize(const MultiMappings& process_operations, const Mappings& custom_kernels,
bool use_cuda_graphs, const std::string config_path);
/*
* @brief Executes post processing operations and generates the result
*
* @param tensor_oper_map Map with tensor name as the key, and operations to perform on
* the tensor as vector of strings.
* @param in_out_tensor_map Map with input tensor name as the key, and generated output tensor
* names is the value (as vector of strings)
* @param inferred_result_map Map with output tensor name as key, and related DataBuffer as
* value
* @param dimension_map Map with tensor name as key and related output dimension as value.
* @param process_with_cuda Flag defining if processing should be done with CUDA
* @param cuda_stream CUDA stream to use when processing is done with CUDA
* @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message
*/
InferStatus process(const MultiMappings& tensor_oper_map, const MultiMappings& in_out_tensor_map,
DataMap& inferred_result_map,
const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dimension_map,
bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream);
/*
* @brief Executes post processing operations for multi tensor I/O
*
* @param tensor_name String containing input tensor names separated by :
* @param tensor_oper_map Map with tensor names as the key, and operations to perform on
* the tensor as vector of strings.
* @param inferred_result_map Map Contains output tensor name as key, and related DataBuffer as
* value
* @param dimension_map Map with tensor name as key and related output dimension as value.
* @return InferStatus with appropriate code and message
*/
InferStatus process_multi_tensor_operation(
const std::string tensor_name, const std::vector<std::string>& tensor_oper_map,
DataMap& inferred_result_map, const std::map<std::string, std::vector<int>>& dimension_map);
/*
* @brief Get processed data
*
* @return DataMap with tensor name as key and related DataBuffer as value
*/
DataMap get_processed_data() const;
/*
* @brief Get processed data dimensions
*
* @return DataMap with tensor name as key and related dimension as value
*/
DimType get_processed_data_dims() const;
private:
std::unique_ptr<DataProcessor> infer_data_;
DataMap processed_data_map_;
DimType processed_dims_map_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif