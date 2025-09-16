Program Listing for File infer_param.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
modules/holoinfer/src/params/infer_param.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2024 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef _HOLOSCAN_INFER_PARAM_H
#define _HOLOSCAN_INFER_PARAM_H
#include <iostream>
#include <string>
#include <vector>
namespace holoscan {
namespace inference {
class Params {
public:
Params();
Params(const std::string&, const std::string&, bool, int device_id_ = 0);
const std::string get_model_path() const;
const std::string get_instance_name() const;
const std::vector<std::string> get_input_tensor_names() const;
const std::vector<std::string> get_output_tensor_names() const;
bool get_cuda_flag() const;
int get_device_id() const;
unsigned int get_temporal_id() const;
void set_model_path(const std::string&);
void set_device_id(int);
void set_temporal_id(unsigned int&);
void set_instance_name(const std::string&);
void set_cuda_flag(bool);
void set_tensor_names(const std::vector<std::string>&, bool);
private:
bool use_cuda_;
std::string model_file_path_;
std::string instance_name_;
int device_id_;
unsigned int temporal_id_ = 0;
std::vector<std::string> in_tensor_names_;
std::vector<std::string> out_tensor_names_;
};
} // namespace inference
} // namespace holoscan
#endif