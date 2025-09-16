Program Listing for File work_queue.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP #define MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <functional> #include <future> #include <memory> #include <optional> #include <queue> #include <utility> #include <vector> namespace holoscan { namespace inference { template <typename T> class ThreadSafeQueue { public: void push(T& value) { std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_); queue_.push(std::move(value)); } std::optional<T> pop() { std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_); if (queue_.empty()) { return {}; } T item = std::move(queue_.front()); queue_.pop(); return std::optional<T>(std::move(item)); } private: std::queue<T> queue_; std::mutex mutex_; }; class WorkQueue { public: explicit WorkQueue(uint32_t threads); WorkQueue() = delete; ~WorkQueue(); template <class F, class... Args> auto async(F&& f, Args&&... args) -> std::shared_ptr< std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>> { auto packed_task = std::make_shared< std::packaged_task<std::invoke_result_t<std::decay_t<F>, std::decay_t<Args>...>()>>( std::bind(std::forward<F>(f), std::forward<Args>(args)...)); auto function = std::make_unique<std::function<void()>>([packed_task]() { (*packed_task)(); }); queue_.push(function); std::unique_lock<std::mutex> lock(mutex_); condition_.notify_one(); return packed_task; } void stop(); private: void add_thread(int i); std::vector<std::unique_ptr<std::thread>> threads_; ThreadSafeQueue<std::unique_ptr<std::function<void()>>> queue_; std::atomic<bool> done_ = false; std::mutex mutex_; std::condition_variable condition_; }; } // namespace inference } // namespace holoscan #endif/* MODULES_HOLOINFER_SRC_UTILS_WORK_QUEUE_HPP */