Program Listing for File client.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_CLIENT_HPP #define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_CLIENT_HPP #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../generated/app_worker.grpc.pb.h" #include "holoscan/core/app_driver.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/distributed/common/network_constants.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/forward_def.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/fragment.hpp" namespace holoscan::distributed { class AppWorkerClient { public: AppWorkerClient(const std::string& worker_address, std::shared_ptr<grpc::Channel> channel); const std::string& ip_address() const; std::vector<int32_t> available_ports(uint32_t number_of_ports, uint32_t min_port = kMinNetworkPort, uint32_t max_port = kMaxNetworkPort, const std::vector<uint32_t>& used_ports = {}); MultipleFragmentsPortMap fragment_port_info(const std::vector<std::string>& fragment_names); bool fragment_execution( const std::vector<std::shared_ptr<Fragment>>& fragments, const std::unordered_map<std::shared_ptr<Fragment>, std::vector<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::ConnectionItem>>>& connection_map); bool terminate_worker(AppWorkerTerminationCode code); private: std::string worker_address_; std::string worker_ip_; std::unique_ptr<holoscan::distributed::AppWorkerService::Stub> stub_; }; } // namespace holoscan::distributed #endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_CLIENT_HPP */