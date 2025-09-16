Program Listing for File service_impl.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #define CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP #include <grpcpp/grpcpp.h> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <unordered_map> #include <vector> #include "../generated/app_worker.grpc.pb.h" namespace holoscan { // Forward declarations class AppWorker; namespace distributed { class AppWorkerServiceImpl final : public AppWorkerService::Service { public: explicit AppWorkerServiceImpl(holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker); grpc::Status GetAvailablePorts(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::AvailablePortsResponse* response) override; grpc::Status GetFragmentInfo(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::FragmentInfoResponse* response) override; grpc::Status ExecuteFragments( grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::FragmentExecutionResponse* response) override; grpc::Status TerminateWorker(grpc::ServerContext* context, const holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerRequest* request, holoscan::distributed::TerminateWorkerResponse* response) override; void set_health_check_service(grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service); private: holoscan::AppWorker* app_worker_ = nullptr; grpc::HealthCheckServiceInterface* health_check_service_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace distributed } // namespace holoscan #endif/* CORE_DISTRIBUTED_APP_WORKER_SERVICE_IMPL_HPP */