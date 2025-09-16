NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0  Template Struct hash< pair< A, B > >

Template Struct hash< pair< A, B > >

Struct Documentation

template<class A, class B>
struct hash<pair<A, B>>

Hash specialization for std::pair.

Template Parameters

  • A – First type in the pair.

  • B – Second type in the pair.

Public Functions

inline size_t operator()(const pair<A, B> &p) const

Compute hash value for a pair.

Parameters

p – The pair to hash.

Returns

Hash value.

Previous Template Struct YAMLNodeParser< uint8_t >
Next Template Struct convert< holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy >
© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Sep 16, 2025.
content here