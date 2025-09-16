Typedef holoscan::inference::cuda_FP

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.0
Typedef Documentation

using holoscan::inference::cuda_FP = std::function<InferStatus(const std::vector<std::string>&, const std::vector<int>&, const void*, std::vector<int64_t>&, DataMap&, const std::vector<std::string> &output_tensors, bool process_with_cuda, cudaStream_t cuda_stream)>

Declaration of function callback for custom cuda kernels used by DataProcessor.

