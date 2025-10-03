NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File arg.hpp

Program Listing for File arg.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/arg.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <any>
#include <complex>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

enum class ArgElementType {
  kCustom,
  kBoolean,
  kInt8,
  kUnsigned8,
  kInt16,
  kUnsigned16,
  kInt32,
  kUnsigned32,
  kInt64,
  kUnsigned64,
  kFloat32,
  kFloat64,
  kComplex64,
  kComplex128,
  kString,
  kHandle,
  kYAMLNode,
  kIOSpec,
  kCondition,
  kResource,
};

enum class ArgContainerType : uint8_t {
  kNative,
  kVector,
  kArray,
};

class ArgType {
 public:
  ArgType() = default;
  ArgType(ArgElementType element_type, ArgContainerType container_type, int32_t dimension = 0)
      : element_type_(element_type), container_type_(container_type), dimension_(dimension) {}

  static ArgElementType get_element_type(std::type_index index) {
    auto& elem_type_map = element_type_map_;

    if (elem_type_map.find(index) == elem_type_map.end()) {
      return ArgElementType::kCustom;
    }

    const auto& elem_type = elem_type_map[index];
    return elem_type;
  }

  template <typename typeT>
  static ArgType create() {
    if constexpr (holoscan::is_scalar_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
      auto index =
          std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<std::decay_t<typeT>>::element_type));
      return ArgType(get_element_type(index), ArgContainerType::kNative);
    } else if constexpr (holoscan::is_vector_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
      auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type));
      return ArgType(
          get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kVector, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>);
    } else if constexpr (holoscan::is_array_v<std::decay_t<typeT>>) {
      auto elem_index = std::type_index(typeid(typename holoscan::type_info<typeT>::element_type));
      return ArgType(
          get_element_type(elem_index), ArgContainerType::kArray, holoscan::dimension_of_v<typeT>);
    } else {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No element type for '{}' exists", typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>).name());
      return ArgType(ArgElementType::kCustom, ArgContainerType::kNative);
    }
  }

  ArgElementType element_type() const { return element_type_; }

  ArgContainerType container_type() const { return container_type_; }
  int32_t dimension() const { return dimension_; }

  std::string to_string() const;

 private:
  template <class typeT>
  inline static std::pair<const std::type_index, ArgElementType> to_element_type_pair(
      ArgElementType element_type) {
    return {std::type_index(typeid(std::decay_t<typeT>)), element_type};
  }
  inline static std::unordered_map<std::type_index, ArgElementType> element_type_map_{
      to_element_type_pair<bool>(ArgElementType::kBoolean),
      to_element_type_pair<int8_t>(ArgElementType::kInt8),
      to_element_type_pair<uint8_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned8),
      to_element_type_pair<int16_t>(ArgElementType::kInt16),
      to_element_type_pair<uint16_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned16),
      to_element_type_pair<int32_t>(ArgElementType::kInt32),
      to_element_type_pair<uint32_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned32),
      to_element_type_pair<int64_t>(ArgElementType::kInt64),
      to_element_type_pair<uint64_t>(ArgElementType::kUnsigned64),
      to_element_type_pair<float>(ArgElementType::kFloat32),
      to_element_type_pair<double>(ArgElementType::kFloat64),
      to_element_type_pair<std::complex<float>>(ArgElementType::kComplex64),
      to_element_type_pair<std::complex<double>>(ArgElementType::kComplex128),
      to_element_type_pair<std::string>(ArgElementType::kString),
      to_element_type_pair<std::any>(ArgElementType::kHandle),
      to_element_type_pair<YAML::Node>(ArgElementType::kYAMLNode),
      to_element_type_pair<holoscan::IOSpec*>(ArgElementType::kIOSpec),
      to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Condition>>(ArgElementType::kCondition),
      to_element_type_pair<std::shared_ptr<Resource>>(ArgElementType::kResource),
  };
  inline static const std::unordered_map<ArgElementType, const char*> element_type_name_map_{
      {ArgElementType::kCustom, "CustomType"},
      {ArgElementType::kBoolean, "bool"},
      {ArgElementType::kInt8, "int8_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kUnsigned8, "uint8_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kInt16, "int16_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kUnsigned16, "uint16_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kInt32, "int32_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kUnsigned32, "uint32_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kInt64, "int64_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kUnsigned64, "uint64_t"},
      {ArgElementType::kFloat32, "float"},
      {ArgElementType::kFloat64, "double"},
      {ArgElementType::kComplex64, "std::complex<float>"},
      {ArgElementType::kComplex128, "std::complex<double>"},
      {ArgElementType::kString, "std::string"},
      {ArgElementType::kHandle, "std::any"},
      {ArgElementType::kYAMLNode, "YAML::Node"},
      {ArgElementType::kIOSpec, "holoscan::IOSpec*"},
      {ArgElementType::kCondition, "std::shared_ptr<Condition>"},
      {ArgElementType::kResource, "std::shared_ptr<Resource>"},
  };
  ArgElementType element_type_ = ArgElementType::kCustom;
  ArgContainerType container_type_ = ArgContainerType::kNative;
  int32_t dimension_ = 0;
};

class Arg {
 public:
  explicit Arg(const std::string& name) : name_(name) {}
  ~Arg() = default;

  template <typename ArgT>
  Arg(const std::string& name, const ArgT& value) {
    name_ = name;
    set_value_<ArgT>(value);
  }

  template <typename ArgT>
  Arg(const std::string& name, ArgT&& value) {
    name_ = name;
    set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value));
  }

  Arg(const std::string& name, const char* value) {
    name_ = name;
    set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value));
  }

  template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>>
  Arg& operator=(const ArgT& value) {
    set_value_<ArgT>(value);
    return *this;
  }

  template <typename ArgT, typename = std::enable_if_t<!std::is_same_v<Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>>>>
  Arg&& operator=(ArgT&& value) {
    set_value_<ArgT>(std::forward<ArgT>(value));
    return std::move(*this);
  }

  Arg& operator=(const char* value) {
    set_value_<std::string>(std::string(value));
    return *this;
  }

  const std::string& name() const { return name_; }

  void name(const std::string& arg_name) { name_ = arg_name; }

  const ArgType& arg_type() const { return arg_type_; }

  bool has_value() const { return value_.has_value(); }

  std::any& value() { return value_; }

  const std::any& value() const { return value_; }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;

  YAML::Node value_to_yaml_node() const;

  std::string description() const;

 private:
  std::string name_;
  ArgType arg_type_;
  std::any value_;

  template <typename ArgT>
  void set_value_(const ArgT& value) {
    arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>();
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
        "Arg::set_value(const ArgT& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}",
        typeid(ArgT).name(),
        name_,
        static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()),
        static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type()));

    if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type,
                              std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
                              std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
      if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) {
        value_ = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
            base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value);
      } else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) {
        std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components;
        components.reserve(value.size());
        for (auto& value_item : value) {
          auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
              base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item);
          components.push_back(component);
        }
        value_ = components;
      }
    } else {
      value_ = value;
    }
  }

  template <typename ArgT>
  void set_value_(ArgT&& value) {
    arg_type_ = ArgType::create<ArgT>();
    HOLOSCAN_LOG_TRACE(
        "Arg::set_value(ArgT&& value)({}) parameter: {}, element_type: {}, container_type: {}, "
        "ArgT: {}",
        typeid(ArgT).name(),
        name_,
        static_cast<int>(arg_type_.element_type()),
        static_cast<int>(arg_type_.container_type()),
        typeid(ArgT).name());

    if constexpr (is_one_of_v<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type,
                              std::shared_ptr<Resource>,
                              std::shared_ptr<Condition>>) {
      if constexpr (is_scalar_v<ArgT>) {
        value_ = std::move(std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
                           base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value));
      } else if constexpr (is_vector_v<ArgT> && holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::dimension == 1) {
        std::vector<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::element_type> components;
        components.reserve(value.size());
        for (auto& value_item : value) {
          auto component = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<
              base_type_t<typename holoscan::type_info<ArgT>::derived_type>>(value_item);
          components.push_back(std::move(component));
        }
        value_ = std::move(components);
      }
    } else {
      value_ = std::forward<ArgT>(value);
    }
  }
};

class ArgList {
 public:
  ArgList() = default;
  explicit ArgList(std::initializer_list<Arg> args) {
    args_.reserve(args.size());
    for (auto& arg : args) {
      args_.push_back(arg);
    }
  }

  ~ArgList() = default;

  size_t size() const { return args_.size(); }
  std::vector<Arg>::iterator begin() { return args_.begin(); }
  std::vector<Arg>::iterator end() { return args_.end(); }
  std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator begin() const { return args_.begin(); }
  std::vector<Arg>::const_iterator end() const { return args_.end(); }
  void clear() { args_.clear(); }

  std::vector<Arg>& args() { return args_; }

  template <typename typeT>
  typeT as() {
    if (args_.empty()) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("No item available in the argument list.");
      return typeT();
    }

    // Only take the first item in the argument list.
    auto& argument = args_[0];
    if (argument.arg_type().element_type() != ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("The type of the argument '{}' should be kYAMLNode.");
      return typeT();
    }

    auto node = std::any_cast<YAML::Node>(argument.value());
    try {
      return node.as<typeT>();
    } catch (...) {
      std::stringstream ss;
      ss << node;
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node: '{}'", ss.str());
      return typeT();
    }
  }

  void add(const Arg& arg) { args_.emplace_back(arg); }

  void add(Arg&& arg) { args_.emplace_back(std::move(arg)); }

  void add(const ArgList& arg) {
    args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
    args_.insert(args_.end(), arg.begin(), arg.end());
  }

  void add(ArgList&& arg) {
    args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
    args_.insert(
        args_.end(), std::make_move_iterator(arg.begin()), std::make_move_iterator(arg.end()));
    arg.clear();
  }

  const std::string& name() const { return name_; }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;

  std::string description() const;

 private:
  std::string name_{"arglist"};
  std::vector<Arg> args_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_ARG_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.