Program Listing for File component-inl.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/component-inl.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2024-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr, std::static_pointer_cast
#include <string>
#include <string_view>
#include <typeinfo> // For typeid
#include <utility>
#include "./argument_setter.hpp"
#include "./fragment_service.hpp"
#include "./fragment_service_provider.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
template <typename typeT>
void ComponentBase::register_argument_setter() {
ArgumentSetter::get_instance().add_argument_setter<typeT>(
[](ParameterWrapper& param_wrap, Arg& arg) {
std::any& any_param = param_wrap.value();
// If arg has no name and value, that indicates that we want to set the default value for
// the native operator if it is not specified.
if (arg.name().empty() && !arg.has_value()) {
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
param.set_default_value();
return;
}
std::any& any_arg = arg.value();
// Note that the type of any_param is Parameter<typeT>*, not Parameter<typeT>.
auto& param = *std::any_cast<Parameter<typeT>*>(any_param);
const auto& arg_type = arg.arg_type();
auto element_type = arg_type.element_type();
auto container_type = arg_type.container_type();
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Registering converter for parameter {} (element_type: {}, container_type: {})",
arg.name(),
static_cast<int>(element_type),
static_cast<int>(container_type));
if (element_type == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg);
typeT new_value;
bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<typeT>::decode(arg_value, new_value);
if (!parse_ok) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Unable to parse YAML node for parameter '{}'", arg.name());
} else {
param = std::move(new_value);
}
} else {
try {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<typeT&>(any_arg);
param = arg_value;
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Bad any cast exception caught for argument '{}': {}", arg.name(), e.what());
}
}
});
}
template <typename ServiceT>
std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> ComponentBase::service(std::string_view id) const {
static_assert(holoscan::is_one_of_derived_v<ServiceT, Resource, FragmentService>,
"ServiceT must inherit from Resource or FragmentService");
// Early return if no service provider is available
if (!service_provider_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Component '{}': No service provider available.", name());
return nullptr;
}
// Get the base service from the provider
auto base_service = service_provider_->get_service_erased(typeid(ServiceT), id);
if (!base_service) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Component '{}': Service of type {} with id '{}' not found.",
name(),
typeid(ServiceT).name(),
std::string(id));
return nullptr;
}
// Handle Resource-derived services
if constexpr (std::is_base_of_v<Resource, ServiceT>) {
auto resource_ptr = base_service->resource();
if (!resource_ptr) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Component '{}': No service resource is available for service with id '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id));
return nullptr;
}
// Attempt to cast the resource to the requested type
auto typed_resource = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(resource_ptr);
if (!typed_resource) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG(
"Component '{}': Service resource with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id),
typeid(ServiceT).name());
}
return typed_resource;
} else {
// Handle FragmentService-derived services
// Since DefaultFragmentService implements FragmentService, we can safely cast
auto typed_service = std::dynamic_pointer_cast<ServiceT>(base_service);
if (!typed_service) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Component '{}': Service with id '{}' is not type-castable to type '{}'.",
name(),
std::string(id),
typeid(ServiceT).name());
}
return typed_service;
}
}
inline std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> ComponentBase::get_service_by_type_info(
const std::type_info& service_type, std::string_view id) const {
if (!service_provider_) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG("Component '{}': No service provider available.", name());
return nullptr;
}
return service_provider_->get_service_erased(service_type, id);
}
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_INL_HPP */