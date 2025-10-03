Program Listing for File component.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP
#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>
#include <stdio.h>
#include <iostream>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <type_traits>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "./parameter.hpp"
#include "./type_traits.hpp"
#include "./arg.hpp"
#include "./forward_def.hpp"
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
template <typename ArgT, \
typename... ArgsT, \
typename = std::enable_if_t< \
!std::is_base_of_v<::holoscan::ComponentBase, std::decay_t<ArgT>> && \
(std::is_same_v<::holoscan::Arg, std::decay_t<ArgT>> || \
std::is_same_v<::holoscan::ArgList, std::decay_t<ArgT>>)>>
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS(class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: Component(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)
#define HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(class_name, super_class_name) \
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE() \
explicit class_name(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) \
: super_class_name(std::forward<ArgT>(arg), std::forward<ArgsT>(args)...)
namespace holoscan {
namespace gxf {
class GXFExecutor;
} // namespace gxf
class ComponentBase {
public:
ComponentBase() = default;
HOLOSCAN_COMPONENT_FORWARD_TEMPLATE()
explicit ComponentBase(ArgT&& arg, ArgsT&&... args) {
add_arg(std::forward<ArgT>(arg));
(add_arg(std::forward<ArgsT>(args)), ...);
}
virtual ~ComponentBase() = default;
int64_t id() const { return id_; }
const std::string& name() const { return name_; }
Fragment* fragment() { return fragment_; }
const Fragment* fragment() const { return fragment_; }
void add_arg(const Arg& arg) { args_.emplace_back(arg); }
void add_arg(Arg&& arg) { args_.emplace_back(std::move(arg)); }
void add_arg(const ArgList& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(args_.end(), arg.begin(), arg.end());
}
void add_arg(ArgList&& arg) {
args_.reserve(args_.size() + arg.size());
args_.insert(
args_.end(), std::make_move_iterator(arg.begin()), std::make_move_iterator(arg.end()));
arg.clear();
}
std::vector<Arg>& args() { return args_; }
virtual void initialize() {}
template <typename typeT>
static void register_converter() {
register_argument_setter<typeT>();
}
virtual YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const;
std::string description() const;
template <typename ServiceT = DefaultFragmentService>
std::shared_ptr<ServiceT> service(std::string_view id = "") const;
std::shared_ptr<FragmentService> get_service_by_type_info(const std::type_info& service_type,
std::string_view id = "") const;
virtual void reset_backend_objects();
protected:
// Make Fragment a friend class so it can call `fragment` and `service_provider`
friend class holoscan::Fragment;
template <typename typeT>
static void register_argument_setter();
void update_params_from_args(std::unordered_map<std::string, ParameterWrapper>& params);
void fragment(Fragment* frag);
void service_provider(FragmentServiceProvider* provider);
int64_t id_ = -1;
std::string name_ = "";
Fragment* fragment_ = nullptr;
std::vector<Arg> args_;
FragmentServiceProvider* service_provider_ = nullptr;
};
class Component : public ComponentBase {
public:
virtual void set_parameters() {}
protected:
using ComponentBase::update_params_from_args;
void update_params_from_args();
std::shared_ptr<ComponentSpec> spec_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
// Template definitions
//
// Since the template definitions depends on template methods in other headers, we declare the
// template methods above, and define them below with the proper header files, so that we don't
// have circular dependencies.
// ------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
#include "./component-inl.hpp"
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_COMPONENT_HPP */