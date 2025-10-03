NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
Program Listing for File memory_available.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/conditions/gxf/memory_available.hpp)

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP

#include <cinttypes>
#include <memory>

#include <gxf/std/scheduling_terms.hpp>

#include "../../gxf/gxf_condition.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/allocator.hpp"
#include "../../resources/gxf/receiver.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class MemoryAvailableCondition : public gxf::GXFCondition {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_CONDITION_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(MemoryAvailableCondition, GXFCondition)
  MemoryAvailableCondition() = default;

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm"; }

  void allocator(std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator) { allocator_ = allocator; }
  std::shared_ptr<Allocator> allocator() { return allocator_.get(); }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;

  nvidia::gxf::MemoryAvailableSchedulingTerm* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<Allocator>> allocator_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> min_bytes_;
  Parameter<uint64_t> min_blocks_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_CONDITIONS_GXF_MEMORY_AVAILABLE_HPP */

