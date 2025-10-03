Program Listing for File graph.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP

#include <functional>
#include <iostream>
#include <map>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <set>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"
namespace holoscan {

// Forward declarations
class Operator;

// Graph type aliases
// for operator graph
using OperatorNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Operator>;
using OperatorEdgeDataElementType =
    std::unordered_map<std::string, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>>;
using OperatorGraph = Graph<OperatorNodeType, OperatorEdgeDataElementType>;

// for fragment graph
using FragmentNodeType = std::shared_ptr<Fragment>;
using FragmentEdgeDataElementType =
    std::unordered_map<std::string, std::set<std::string, std::less<>>>;
using FragmentGraph = Graph<FragmentNodeType, FragmentEdgeDataElementType>;

template <typename NodeT = OperatorNodeType,
          typename EdgeDataElementT = OperatorEdgeDataElementType>
class Graph {
 public:
  using NodeType = NodeT;
  using NodePredicate = std::function<bool(const NodeT&)>;
  using EdgeDataElementType = EdgeDataElementT;
  using EdgeDataType = std::shared_ptr<EdgeDataElementT>;

  Graph() = default;
  virtual ~Graph() = default;

  // Delete the copy constructor and assignment operator to prevent copying.
  Graph(const Graph&) = delete;
  Graph& operator=(const Graph&) = delete;

  virtual void add_node(const NodeT& node) = 0;
  virtual void add_flow(const NodeType& node_u, const NodeType& node_v,
                        const EdgeDataType& port_map) = 0;

  virtual std::optional<EdgeDataType> get_port_map(const NodeType& node_u,
                                                   const NodeType& node_v) const = 0;

  virtual bool is_empty() const {
    return !find_node([](const NodeType&) { return true; });
  }

  virtual bool is_root(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual bool is_user_defined_root(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual bool is_leaf(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual std::vector<NodeType> has_cycle() const = 0;

  virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_root_nodes() const = 0;

  virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_nodes() const = 0;

  virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_next_nodes(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual size_t get_outdegree(const NodeType& node, const std::string& port_name) const = 0;

  virtual NodeType find_node(const NodePredicate& pred) const = 0;

  virtual NodeType find_node(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual NodeType find_node(const std::string& name) const = 0;

  virtual std::vector<NodeType> get_previous_nodes(const NodeType& node) const = 0;

  virtual void context(void* context) { context_ = context; }
  virtual void* context() const { return context_; }

  virtual void remove_node(const NodeType& node) = 0;

  virtual std::pair<std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>,
                    std::map<std::string, std::vector<std::string>>>
  get_port_connectivity_maps() const = 0;

  virtual std::string port_map_description() const = 0;

 protected:
  void* context_ = nullptr;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GRAPH_HPP */

