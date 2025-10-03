Program Listing for File endpoint.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP #include <iostream> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <utility> #include "../endpoint.hpp" #include "../errors.hpp" #include "../expected.hpp" #include "gxf/serialization/endpoint.hpp" namespace nvidia { namespace gxf { enum struct MemoryStorageType; } } // namespace nvidia namespace holoscan { namespace gxf { class Endpoint : public holoscan::Endpoint { public: Endpoint() = default; Endpoint(Endpoint&&) = default; ~Endpoint() override = default; explicit Endpoint(nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint) : holoscan::Endpoint() { if (!gxf_endpoint) { throw std::invalid_argument("gxf_endpoint cannot be null"); } gxf_endpoint_ = gxf_endpoint; } using MemoryStorageType = nvidia::gxf::MemoryStorageType; // C++ API wrappers bool is_write_available() override; bool is_read_available() override; expected<size_t, RuntimeError> write(const void* data, size_t size) override; expected<size_t, RuntimeError> read(void* data, size_t size) override; expected<void, RuntimeError> write_ptr(const void* pointer, size_t size, holoscan::MemoryStorageType type) override; // Note: in GXF, writeTrivialType and readTrivialType below are not on Endpoint itself, but on // SerializationBuffer and UcxSerializationBuffer using holoscan::Endpoint::read_trivial_type; using holoscan::Endpoint::write_trivial_type; private: nvidia::gxf::Endpoint* gxf_endpoint_ = nullptr; }; } // namespace gxf } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_ENDPOINT_HPP */