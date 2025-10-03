Program Listing for File gxf_io_context.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/gxf/gxf_io_context.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <vector>
#include "../expected.hpp"
#include "../io_context.hpp"
#include "./gxf_cuda.hpp"
#include "gxf/core/handle.hpp"
#include "gxf/std/receiver.hpp"
#include "holoscan/profiler/profiler.hpp"
PROF_DEFINE_EVENT(event_log_backend_specific, "log_backend_specific", 0x99, 0x33, 0xFF);
namespace holoscan::gxf {
nvidia::gxf::Receiver* get_gxf_receiver(const std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>& input_spec);
class GXFInputContext : public InputContext {
public:
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);
GXFInputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs);
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;
cudaStream_t receive_cuda_stream(const char* input_port_name = nullptr, bool allocate = true,
bool sync_to_default = false) override;
std::vector<std::optional<cudaStream_t>> receive_cuda_streams(
const char* input_port_name = nullptr) override;
protected:
bool empty_impl(const char* name = nullptr) override;
std::any receive_impl(const char* name = nullptr, InputType in_type = InputType::kAny,
bool no_error_message = false, bool omit_data_logging = false) override;
gxf_result_t retrieve_cuda_streams(nvidia::gxf::Entity& message, const std::string& input_name);
std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_);
}
};
class GXFOutputContext : public OutputContext {
public:
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op);
GXFOutputContext(ExecutionContext* execution_context, Operator* op,
std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs);
gxf_context_t gxf_context() const;
void set_cuda_stream(const cudaStream_t stream, const char* output_port_name = nullptr) override;
protected:
void emit_impl(std::any data, const char* name = nullptr, OutputType out_type = OutputType::kAny,
const int64_t acq_timestamp = -1) override;
std::shared_ptr<gxf::CudaObjectHandler> gxf_cuda_object_handler() {
return std::dynamic_pointer_cast<gxf::CudaObjectHandler>(cuda_object_handler_);
}
private:
void populate_output_metadata(nvidia::gxf::Handle<MetadataDictionary> metadata);
};
} // namespace holoscan::gxf
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_IO_CONTEXT_HPP */