Program Listing for File gxf_utils.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
 */
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP

#include <gxf/core/gxf.h>

#include <cstdint>
#include <cstdlib>
#include <iostream>
#include <optional>
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <utility>

#include <common/assert.hpp>
#include <common/backtrace.hpp>
#include <common/type_name.hpp>
#include <gxf/multimedia/video.hpp>

#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"

// macro like GXF_ASSERT_SUCCESS, but uses HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR and includes line/filename info
// Note: HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL depends on GNU C statement expressions ({ })
//       https://gcc.gnu.org/onlinedocs/gcc/Statement-Exprs.html
#define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt)                                                                    \
  ({                                                                                               \
    gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("GXF call '{}' in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \ #stmt, \ __LINE__, \ __FILE__, \ GxfResultStr(code), \ static_cast<int>(code)); \ if (!std::getenv("HOLOSCAN_DISABLE_BACKTRACE")) { \ PrettyPrintBacktrace(); \ } \ } \ code; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_FATAL(stmt) \ { \ gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); \ } \ } #define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, ...) \ ({ \ gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL(stmt); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ code; \ }) #define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG_FATAL(stmt, ...) \ { \ gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG(stmt, __VA_ARGS__); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ throw std::runtime_error("failure during GXF call"); \ } \ } // Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL but without a backtrace and logs a warning instead of an error. #define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt) \ ({ \ gxf_result_t code = (stmt); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN("GXF call {} in line {} of file {} failed with '{}' ({})", \ #stmt, \ __LINE__, \ __FILE__, \ GxfResultStr(code), \ static_cast<int>(code)); \ } \ code; \ }) // Duplicate of HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_MSG but logs a warning instead of an error. #define HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN_MSG(stmt, ...) \ ({ \ gxf_result_t code = HOLOSCAN_GXF_CALL_WARN(stmt); \ if (code != GXF_SUCCESS) { \ HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(__VA_ARGS__); \ } \ code; \ }) // Formatters for GXF types namespace fmt { template <> struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::Tensor> : formatter<fmt::string_view> { format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::Tensor& t, fmt::format_context& ctx) const; }; template <> struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane> : formatter<fmt::string_view> { format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::ColorPlane& c, fmt::format_context& ctx) const; }; template <> struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo> : formatter<fmt::string_view> { format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBufferInfo& v, fmt::format_context& ctx) const; }; template <> struct formatter<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer> : formatter<fmt::string_view> { format_context::iterator format(const nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer& v, fmt::format_context& ctx) const; }; } // namespace fmt namespace holoscan::gxf { gxf_uid_t get_component_eid(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid); std::string get_full_component_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t cid); std::string create_name(const char* prefix, int index); std::string create_name(const char* prefix, const std::string& name); template <typename S> inline gxf_uid_t find_component_handle(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t component_uid, const char* key, const std::string& tag, const std::string& prefix) { gxf_uid_t eid; std::string component_name; const size_t pos = tag.find('/'); if (pos == std::string::npos) { // Get the entity of this component const gxf_result_t result_1 = GxfComponentEntity(context, component_uid, &eid); if (result_1 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; } component_name = tag; } else { component_name = tag.substr(pos + 1); // Get the entity gxf_result_t result_1_with_prefix = GXF_FAILURE; // Try using entity name with prefix if (!prefix.empty()) { const std::string entity_name = prefix + tag.substr(0, pos); result_1_with_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid); if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Could not find entity (with prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' " "of component {}", entity_name.c_str(), key, component_uid); } } // Try using entity name without prefix, if lookup with prefix failed if (result_1_with_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) { const std::string entity_name = tag.substr(0, pos); const gxf_result_t result_1_no_prefix = GxfEntityFind(context, entity_name.c_str(), &eid); if (result_1_no_prefix != GXF_SUCCESS) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR( "Could not find entity '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' of component {}", entity_name.c_str(), key, component_uid); return 0; } else if (!prefix.empty()) { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Found entity (without prefix) '{}' while parsing parameter '{}' " "of component {} in a subgraph, however the approach is deprecated," " please use prerequisites instead", entity_name.c_str(), key, component_uid); } } } // Get the type id of the component we are are looking for. gxf_tid_t tid; const gxf_result_t result_2 = GxfComponentTypeId(context, ::nvidia::TypenameAsString<S>(), &tid); if (result_2 != GXF_SUCCESS) { return 0; } // Find the component in the indicated entity gxf_uid_t cid; const gxf_result_t result_3 = GxfComponentFind(context, eid, tid, component_name.c_str(), nullptr, &cid); if (result_3 != GXF_SUCCESS) { if (component_name == "<Unspecified>") { HOLOSCAN_LOG_DEBUG( "Using an <Unspecified> handle in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}'" " of component {}. This handle must be set to a valid component before graph activation", eid, key, component_uid); return 0; } else { HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN( "Could not find component '{}' in entity {} while parsing parameter '{}' " "of component {}", component_name.c_str(), eid, key, component_uid); } return 0; } return cid; } bool has_component(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid, gxf_tid_t tid = GxfTidNull(), const char* name = nullptr, int32_t* offset = nullptr, gxf_uid_t* cid = nullptr); gxf_uid_t add_entity_group(void* context, std::string name); uint64_t get_default_queue_policy(); std::optional<int32_t> gxf_device_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid); std::string gxf_entity_group_name(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid); gxf_uid_t gxf_entity_group_id(gxf_context_t context, gxf_uid_t eid); } // namespace holoscan::gxf #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_GXF_GXF_UTILS_HPP */