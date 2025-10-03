Program Listing for File ucx_context.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP #include <cstdint> #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_context.hpp> #include "../../gxf/gxf_network_context.hpp" #include "../../resources/gxf/ucx_entity_serializer.hpp" namespace holoscan { class UcxContext : public gxf::GXFNetworkContext { public: HOLOSCAN_NETWORK_CONTEXT_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxContext, gxf::GXFNetworkContext) UcxContext() = default; const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxContext"; } // // Finds transmitters and receivers passes the network context to transmitter // // and receivers and make connection between them // virtual Expected<void> addRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0; // // Closes the connection between transmitters and receivers // virtual Expected<void> removeRoutes(const Entity& entity) = 0; std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer> entity_serializer() { return entity_serializer_; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; nvidia::gxf::UcxContext* get() const; private: Parameter<std::shared_ptr<UcxEntitySerializer>> entity_serializer_; Parameter<bool> reconnect_; Parameter<bool> cpu_data_only_; Parameter<bool> enable_async_; // TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_NETWORK_CONTEXT_GXF_UCX_CONTEXT_HPP */