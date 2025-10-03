Program Listing for File operator_spec.hpp

NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2022-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP

#include <yaml-cpp/yaml.h>

#include <iostream>
#include <list>
#include <memory>
#include <optional>
#include <string>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>

#include "./common.hpp"
#include "./component_spec.hpp"
#include "./io_spec.hpp"
namespace holoscan {

struct MultiMessageConditionInfo {
  ConditionType kind;
  std::vector<std::string> port_names;
  ArgList args;
};

class OperatorSpec : public ComponentSpec {
 public:
  virtual ~OperatorSpec() = default;

  explicit OperatorSpec(Fragment* fragment = nullptr) : ComponentSpec(fragment) {}

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& inputs() { return inputs_; }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& input() {
    return input<DataT>("__iospec_input");
  }

  void multi_port_condition(ConditionType kind, const std::vector<std::string>& port_names,
                            ArgList args) {
    multi_port_conditions_.emplace_back(
        MultiMessageConditionInfo{kind, port_names, std::move(args)});
  }

  std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo>& multi_port_conditions() { return multi_port_conditions_; }

  void or_combine_port_conditions(const std::vector<std::string>& port_names) {
    or_combiner_port_names_.push_back(port_names);
  }

  std::vector<std::vector<std::string>>& or_combiner_port_names() {
    return or_combiner_port_names_;
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& input(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne,
                std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt) {
    if (size == IOSpec::kAnySize) {
      // Create receivers object
      receivers_params_.emplace_back();

      // Register parameter
      auto& parameter = receivers_params_.back();
      param(parameter, name.c_str(), "", "", {}, ParameterFlag::kNone);
    }

    auto spec =
        std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kInput, &typeid(DataT), size, policy);
    auto [iter, inserted] = inputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec));
    if (!inserted) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Input port '{}' already exists", name);
    }
    return *(iter->second.get());
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& input(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy) {
    return input<DataT>(name, IOSpec::kSizeOne, policy);
  }

  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>>& outputs() { return outputs_; }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& output() {
    return output<DataT>("__iospec_output");
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& output(std::string name, IOSpec::IOSize size = IOSpec::kSizeOne,
                 std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy = std::nullopt) {
    if (size == IOSpec::kAnySize || size == IOSpec::kPrecedingCount) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_WARN(
          "Output port '{}' size cannot be 'any size' or 'preceding count'. Setting "
          "size to 1.",
          name);
      size = IOSpec::kSizeOne;
    }

    auto spec =
        std::make_shared<IOSpec>(this, name, IOSpec::IOType::kOutput, &typeid(DataT), size, policy);
    auto [iter, is_exist] = outputs_.insert_or_assign(name, std::move(spec));
    if (!is_exist) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Output port '{}' already exists", name);
    }
    return *(iter->second.get());
  }

  template <typename DataT>
  IOSpec& output(std::string name, std::optional<IOSpec::QueuePolicy> policy) {
    return output<DataT>(std::move(name), IOSpec::kSizeOne, policy);
  }

  using ComponentSpec::param;

  void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
             const char* description, ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
    parameter.key_ = key;
    parameter.headline_ = headline;
    parameter.description_ = description;
    parameter.flag_ = flag;

    auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter);
    if (!is_exist) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key);
    }
  }

  void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
             const char* description, [[maybe_unused]] std::initializer_list<void*> init_list) {
    parameter.key_ = key;
    parameter.headline_ = headline;
    parameter.description_ = description;
    // Set default value to nullptr
    parameter.default_value_ = static_cast<holoscan::IOSpec*>(nullptr);

    auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter);
    if (!is_exist) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key);
    }
  }

  void param(Parameter<holoscan::IOSpec*>& parameter, const char* key, const char* headline,
             const char* description, holoscan::IOSpec* default_value,
             ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
    parameter.default_value_ = default_value;
    param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag);
  }

  void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key,
             const char* headline, const char* description,
             ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
    parameter.key_ = key;
    parameter.headline_ = headline;
    parameter.description_ = description;
    parameter.flag_ = flag;

    auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter);
    if (!is_exist) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key);
    }
  }

  void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key,
             const char* headline, const char* description,
             std::initializer_list<holoscan::IOSpec*> init_list) {
    parameter.key_ = key;
    parameter.headline_ = headline;
    parameter.description_ = description;
    parameter.default_value_ = init_list;  // create a vector from initializer list

    auto [_, is_exist] = params_.try_emplace(key, parameter);
    if (!is_exist) {
      HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Parameter '{}' already exists", key);
    }
  }

  void param(Parameter<std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*>>& parameter, const char* key,
             const char* headline, const char* description,
             std::vector<holoscan::IOSpec*> default_value,
             ParameterFlag flag = ParameterFlag::kNone) {
    parameter.default_value_ = default_value;
    param(parameter, key, headline, description, flag);
  }

  YAML::Node to_yaml_node() const override;

 protected:
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> inputs_;
  std::unordered_map<std::string, std::shared_ptr<IOSpec>> outputs_;

  // multi-message conditions span multiple IOSpec objects, so store them on OperatorSpec instead
  std::vector<MultiMessageConditionInfo> multi_port_conditions_;

  // vector of the names of ports for each OrConditionCombiner
  std::vector<std::vector<std::string>> or_combiner_port_names_;

  std::list<Parameter<std::vector<IOSpec*>>> receivers_params_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_OPERATOR_SPEC_HPP */

content here