Program Listing for File async_data_logger.hpp

/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_ASYNC_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_ASYNC_DATA_LOGGER_HPP
#include <algorithm>
#include <any>
#include <atomic>
#include <cctype>
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <thread>
#include <variant>
#include <vector>
#include "yaml-cpp/yaml.h"
#include "concurrentqueue.h"
#include "holoscan/core/arg.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/domain/tensor.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/domain/tensor_map.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/io_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resources/data_logger.hpp"
#include "holoscan/logger/logger.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class MetadataDictionary; // forward declaration
enum class AsyncQueuePolicy {
kReject = 0,
kRaise = 1
};
} // namespace holoscan
// YAML conversion support for AsyncQueuePolicy
template <>
struct YAML::convert<holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy> {
static Node encode(const holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy& rhs) {
Node node;
switch (rhs) {
case holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kReject:
node = "reject";
break;
case holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kRaise:
node = "raise";
break;
default:
node = static_cast<int>(rhs); // fallback to numeric value
break;
}
return node;
}
static bool decode(const Node& node, holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy& rhs) {
if (!node.IsScalar())
return false;
const std::string value = node.Scalar();
// Support string values (case-insensitive)
std::string lower_value = value;
std::transform(
lower_value.begin(), lower_value.end(), lower_value.begin(), [](unsigned char c) {
return std::tolower(c);
});
if (lower_value == "reject") {
rhs = holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kReject;
return true;
} else if (lower_value == "raise") {
rhs = holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kRaise;
return true;
}
// Support using the numeric enum values as well
try {
int numeric_value = std::stoi(value);
if (numeric_value == static_cast<int>(holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kReject)) {
rhs = holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kReject;
return true;
} else if (numeric_value == static_cast<int>(holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kRaise)) {
rhs = holoscan::AsyncQueuePolicy::kRaise;
return true;
}
} catch (...) {
// Not a valid number, continue to return false
}
return false; // Invalid value
}
};
namespace holoscan {
struct DataEntry {
enum Type { Generic, TensorData, TensorMapData };
Type type;
std::string unique_id;
int64_t acquisition_timestamp;
int64_t emit_timestamp;
IOSpec::IOType io_type;
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> metadata{};
std::variant<std::any, std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor>, holoscan::TensorMap> data;
// Default constructor
DataEntry()
: type(Generic),
acquisition_timestamp(-1),
emit_timestamp(-1),
io_type(IOSpec::IOType::kOutput),
data(std::any{}) {}
// Constructors for different types
DataEntry(std::any data_arg, const std::string& id, int64_t acq_time, int64_t emit_time,
IOSpec::IOType io_type, std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr);
DataEntry(std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Tensor> tensor, const std::string& id, int64_t acq_time,
int64_t emit_time, IOSpec::IOType io_type,
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr);
DataEntry(holoscan::TensorMap tensor_map, const std::string& id, int64_t acq_time,
int64_t emit_time, IOSpec::IOType io_type,
std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary> meta = nullptr);
};
class AsyncDataLoggerBackend {
public:
AsyncDataLoggerBackend() = default;
virtual ~AsyncDataLoggerBackend() = default;
virtual bool initialize() = 0;
virtual void shutdown() = 0;
// Separate processing methods for different data types
virtual bool process_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) = 0;
virtual bool process_large_data_entry(const DataEntry& entry) = 0;
virtual std::string get_statistics() const { return ""; }
};
class AsyncDataLoggerResource : public DataLoggerResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(AsyncDataLoggerResource, DataLoggerResource)
AsyncDataLoggerResource() = default;
~AsyncDataLoggerResource() override;
// holds non-joinable std::threads, so prevent copying or moving the resource
AsyncDataLoggerResource(const AsyncDataLoggerResource&) = delete;
AsyncDataLoggerResource& operator=(const AsyncDataLoggerResource&) = delete;
AsyncDataLoggerResource(AsyncDataLoggerResource&&) = delete;
AsyncDataLoggerResource& operator=(AsyncDataLoggerResource&&) = delete;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
// DataLogger interface implementation
bool log_data(const std::any& data, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_tensor_data(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_tensormap_data(const TensorMap& tensor_map, const std::string& unique_id,
int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override;
bool log_backend_specific(
[[maybe_unused]] const std::any& data, [[maybe_unused]] const std::string& unique_id,
[[maybe_unused]] int64_t acquisition_timestamp = -1,
[[maybe_unused]] const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata = nullptr,
[[maybe_unused]] IOSpec::IOType io_type = IOSpec::IOType::kOutput) override {
// Default implementation: backend-specific logging is not supported
return false;
}
void shutdown() override;
void set_backend(std::shared_ptr<AsyncDataLoggerBackend> backend);
// Statistics methods
std::string get_statistics() const;
size_t get_data_dropped_count() const { return data_dropped_.load(); }
size_t get_large_data_dropped_count() const { return large_data_dropped_.load(); }
size_t get_data_queue_size() const;
size_t get_large_data_queue_size() const;
protected:
bool start_worker_threads();
void stop_worker_threads();
void data_worker_function();
void large_data_worker_function();
bool enqueue_data_entry(DataEntry&& entry);
bool enqueue_large_data_entry(DataEntry&& entry);
template <typename ArgT>
[[nodiscard]] ArgT copy_value_from_args(const std::string& arg_name, ArgT default_value) {
auto arg_it = std::find_if(args().begin(), args().end(), [&arg_name](const auto& arg) {
return (arg.name() == arg_name);
});
if (arg_it == args().end()) {
return default_value; // Argument not found
}
if (!arg_it->has_value()) {
return default_value; // Argument has no value
}
std::any& any_arg = arg_it->value();
ArgT result = default_value;
if (arg_it->arg_type().element_type() == ArgElementType::kYAMLNode) {
// Handle YAML node
try {
auto& arg_value = std::any_cast<YAML::Node&>(any_arg);
bool parse_ok = YAML::convert<ArgT>::decode(arg_value, result);
if (!parse_ok) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Could not parse YAML parameter '{}' as requested type", arg_name);
return default_value;
}
} catch (const std::exception& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR("Exception parsing YAML parameter '{}': {}", arg_name, e.what());
return default_value;
}
} else {
// Handle direct value
try {
result = std::any_cast<ArgT>(any_arg);
} catch (const std::bad_any_cast& e) {
HOLOSCAN_LOG_ERROR(
"Could not cast parameter '{}' to requested type: {}", arg_name, e.what());
return default_value;
}
}
return result;
}
private:
// Queue configuration parameters
Parameter<size_t> max_queue_size_; // Default: 50,000
Parameter<int64_t> worker_sleep_time_; // Default: 50000ns (50μs)
Parameter<AsyncQueuePolicy> queue_policy_; // Default: kReject
Parameter<size_t> large_data_max_queue_size_; // Default: 1,000
Parameter<int64_t> large_data_worker_sleep_time_; // Default: 50000ns (50μs)
Parameter<AsyncQueuePolicy> large_data_queue_policy_; // Default: kReject
Parameter<bool>
enable_large_data_queue_; // Default: true (enable separate queue for large data processing)
// Lock-free queues
std::unique_ptr<moodycamel::ConcurrentQueue<DataEntry>> data_queue_;
std::unique_ptr<moodycamel::ConcurrentQueue<DataEntry>> large_data_queue_;
// Worker threads
std::thread data_worker_;
std::thread large_data_worker_;
std::atomic<bool> shutdown_requested_{false};
std::atomic<bool> workers_running_{false};
// Track backend shutdown to prevent multiple shutdown calls
std::atomic<bool> backend_shutdown_called_{false};
// Statistics (separate for each queue)
std::atomic<size_t> data_dropped_{0};
std::atomic<size_t> data_processed_{0};
std::atomic<size_t> data_enqueued_{0};
std::atomic<size_t> large_data_dropped_{0};
std::atomic<size_t> large_data_processed_{0};
std::atomic<size_t> large_data_enqueued_{0};
// Backend
std::shared_ptr<AsyncDataLoggerBackend> backend_;
std::atomic<bool> backend_initialized_{false}; // Atomic flag for backend initialization status
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_ASYNC_DATA_LOGGER_HPP */