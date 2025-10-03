NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Holoscan  NVIDIA Holoscan SDK v3.6.1  Program Listing for File cuda_green_context.hpp

Program Listing for File cuda_green_context.hpp

Return to documentation for file (include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_green_context.hpp)

Copy
Copied!
            

            
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/

#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP

#include <string>

#include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp>
#include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context.hpp>
#include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp"

#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./allocator.hpp"

namespace holoscan {

class CudaGreenContext : public gxf::GXFResource {
 public:
  HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaGreenContext, gxf::GXFResource)
  CudaGreenContext() = default;
  CudaGreenContext(std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool> green_context_pool = nullptr,
                   int32_t index = -1)
      : cuda_green_context_pool_(green_context_pool), index_(index) {}
  CudaGreenContext(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext* component);

  const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext"; }

  void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;

  void initialize() override;

  nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContext* get() const;

 private:
  Parameter<std::shared_ptr<CudaGreenContextPool>> cuda_green_context_pool_;
  Parameter<int32_t> index_;
};

}  // namespace holoscan

#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_HPP */

© Copyright 2022-2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Oct 3, 2025.
content here