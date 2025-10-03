Program Listing for File cuda_green_context_pool.hpp
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP
#include <string>
#include <vector>
#include <gxf/std/cuda_green_context_pool.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
class CudaGreenContextPool : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(CudaGreenContextPool, gxf::GXFResource)
CudaGreenContextPool() = default;
CudaGreenContextPool(int32_t dev_id, uint32_t flags, uint32_t num_partitions,
std::vector<uint32_t> sms_per_partition = {},
int32_t default_context_index = -1, uint32_t min_sm_size = 2) {
if (min_sm_size < 1)
throw std::invalid_argument("min_sm_size must be at least 1");
if (num_partitions == 0 && !sms_per_partition.empty()) {
throw std::invalid_argument("sms_per_partition should be empty when num_partitions is 0");
}
dev_id_ = dev_id;
flags_ = flags;
num_partitions_ = num_partitions;
sms_per_partition_ = sms_per_partition;
default_context_index_ = default_context_index;
min_sm_size_ = min_sm_size;
}
CudaGreenContextPool(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool"; }
// void initialize() override;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
nvidia::gxf::CudaGreenContextPool* get() const;
private:
Parameter<int32_t> dev_id_;
Parameter<uint32_t> flags_;
Parameter<uint32_t> num_partitions_;
Parameter<std::vector<uint32_t>> sms_per_partition_;
Parameter<int32_t> default_context_index_;
Parameter<uint32_t> min_sm_size_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_CUDA_GREEN_CONTEXT_POOL_HPP */