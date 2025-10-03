Program Listing for File ucx_receiver.hpp

/* * SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved. * SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0 * * Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License"); * you may not use this file except in compliance with the License. * You may obtain a copy of the License at * * http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0 * * Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software * distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS, * WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied. * See the License for the specific language governing permissions and * limitations under the License. */ #ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP #define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP #include <memory> #include <string> #include <gxf/ucx/ucx_receiver.hpp> #include "./receiver.hpp" #include "holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp" namespace holoscan { constexpr uint32_t kDefaultUcxPort = 13337; class UcxReceiver : public Receiver { public: HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxReceiver, Receiver) UcxReceiver() = default; UcxReceiver(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::Receiver* component); const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "holoscan::HoloscanUcxReceiver"; } void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override; void initialize() override; std::string address(); uint32_t port(); Parameter<uint64_t> capacity_; Parameter<uint64_t> policy_; nvidia::gxf::UcxReceiver* get() const; void track(); private: Parameter<std::string> address_; Parameter<uint32_t> port_; Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::UcxSerializationBuffer>> buffer_; // TODO(unknown): support GPUDevice nvidia::gxf::Resource // // nvidia::gxf::Resource<nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::GPUDevice>> gpu_device_; }; } // namespace holoscan #endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_RECEIVER_HPP */