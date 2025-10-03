Program Listing for File ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/core/resources/gxf/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2023-2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP
#include <cstdint>
#include <memory>
#include <string>
#include <gxf/ucx/ucx_serialization_buffer.hpp>
#include "../../gxf/gxf_resource.hpp"
#include "./serialization_buffer.hpp"
#include "./unbounded_allocator.hpp"
namespace holoscan {
constexpr size_t kDefaultUcxSerializationBufferSize = 130048; // 127 KiB
class UcxSerializationBuffer : public gxf::GXFResource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(UcxSerializationBuffer, GXFResource)
UcxSerializationBuffer() = default;
UcxSerializationBuffer(const std::string& name, nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer* component);
const char* gxf_typename() const override { return "nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer"; }
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
void initialize() override;
nvidia::gxf::UcxSerializationBuffer* get() const;
private:
Parameter<std::shared_ptr<holoscan::Allocator>> allocator_;
Parameter<size_t> buffer_size_;
};
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_CORE_RESOURCES_GXF_UCX_SERIALIZATION_BUFFER_HPP */