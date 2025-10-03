Program Listing for File simple_text_serializer.hpp
↰ Return to documentation for file (
include/holoscan/data_loggers/basic_console_logger/simple_text_serializer.hpp)
/*
* SPDX-FileCopyrightText: Copyright (c) 2025 NVIDIA CORPORATION & AFFILIATES. All rights reserved.
* SPDX-License-Identifier: Apache-2.0
*
* Licensed under the Apache License, Version 2.0 (the "License");
* you may not use this file except in compliance with the License.
* You may obtain a copy of the License at
*
* http://www.apache.org/licenses/LICENSE-2.0
*
* Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in writing, software
* distributed under the License is distributed on an "AS IS" BASIS,
* WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY KIND, either express or implied.
* See the License for the specific language governing permissions and
* limitations under the License.
*/
#ifndef HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP
#define HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP
#include <any>
#include <cstddef>
#include <functional>
#include <memory> // For std::shared_ptr in parameters
#include <sstream>
#include <string>
#include <typeindex>
#include <typeinfo>
#include <unordered_map>
#include <utility>
#include <vector>
#include "holoscan/core/component_spec.hpp"
#include "holoscan/core/resource.hpp"
// Forward declarations for GXF types
namespace nvidia {
namespace gxf {
template <typename T>
class Handle;
class VideoBuffer;
enum class VideoFormat : std::int64_t;
} // namespace gxf
} // namespace nvidia
namespace holoscan {
// Forward declarations
class Tensor;
class TensorMap;
class MetadataDictionary;
namespace data_loggers {
class SimpleTextSerializer : public Resource {
public:
HOLOSCAN_RESOURCE_FORWARD_ARGS_SUPER(SimpleTextSerializer, Resource)
SimpleTextSerializer() = default;
~SimpleTextSerializer() override = default;
void setup(ComponentSpec& spec) override;
bool can_handle_message(const std::type_info& message_type) const;
std::string serialize_to_string(std::any data);
std::string serialize_tensor_to_string(const std::shared_ptr<Tensor>& tensor,
bool log_data_content = false);
std::string serialize_tensormap_to_string(const TensorMap& tensor_map,
bool log_data_content = false);
std::string serialize_metadata_to_string(const std::shared_ptr<MetadataDictionary>& metadata);
std::string serialize_video_buffer_to_string(
const nvidia::gxf::Handle<nvidia::gxf::VideoBuffer>& video_buffer);
template <typename T>
void register_encoder(std::function<std::string(const std::any&)> encoder) {
encoders_[std::type_index(typeid(T))] = std::move(encoder);
}
private:
Parameter<int64_t> max_elements_;
Parameter<int64_t> max_metadata_items_;
Parameter<bool> log_video_buffer_content_;
// Type encoder registry
std::unordered_map<std::type_index, std::function<std::string(const std::any&)>> encoders_;
// Initialize the default encoders
void initialize_default_encoders();
// Helper template method to format vectors with size limit
template <typename T>
std::string format_vector(const std::vector<T>& vec) const;
// Helper method to format MetadataDictionary
std::string format_metadata_dict(const MetadataDictionary& dict) const;
// Helper to convert std::any to string for common types
std::string to_string(const std::any& data) const;
// Video buffer format detection structures and methods
enum class VideoElementType { kUINT8, kUINT16, kUINT32, kFLOAT32, kFLOAT64 };
struct VideoFormatInfo {
int channels;
VideoElementType element_type;
bool supported;
};
VideoFormatInfo get_video_format_info(nvidia::gxf::VideoFormat format) const;
std::string serialize_pixel_data(const void* data_ptr, VideoElementType element_type,
int channels, size_t pixels_to_show, size_t total_pixels) const;
};
} // namespace data_loggers
} // namespace holoscan
#endif/* HOLOSCAN_DATA_LOGGERS_BASIC_CONSOLE_LOGGER_SIMPLE_TEXT_SERIALIZER_HPP */